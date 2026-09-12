Trey McBride Kicks Off TE1 Campaign On Sunday
Trey McBride's success in 2025 made him not only the most productive player at his position, but one of the top receivers overall. McBride's 1,239 receiving yards ranked sixth in the NFL, and his 126 receptions trailed only league-leader Puka Nacua's 129. With Michael Wilson's rise in 2025 and Marvin Harrison Jr. healthy to start 2026, McBride might not reach the same season-long heights that he did last year, but he will still operate as Arizona's primary receiver and be a top option at tight end every week. His first game to make a mark is coming on Sunday against the Chargers. Los Angeles gave up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in 2025, but McBride's role in the Cardinals' offense makes him a must-start in Week 1.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com