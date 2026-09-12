Jameson Williams a High-Upside WR2 Option in Week 1
Jameson Williams recorded 65 catches for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns on 102 targets. Williams got off to a slow start to the year, but he saw a significant uptick in target share after Lions tight end Sam LaPorta suffered a season-ending back injury in Week 10. LaPorta has returned heading into the 2026 season, which adds a layer of uncertainty to Williams' target outlook heading into the year. However, the 25-year-old drew positive reviews for his work in training camp, and his explosive ability down the field allows him to provide high-end fantasy production on a relatively low number of looks. In Week 1, Williams and the Lions will face a New Orleans Saints defense that allowed the fifth-fewest total passing yards (3,336) and 12th-fewest yards per pass attempt (6.8) in the NFL. Still, Williams should see his chances to make big plays in a Detroit passing game that forces defenses to protect against all areas of the field. Williams carries some risk, but he ultimately profiles as a solid WR2 option for fantasy managers in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller