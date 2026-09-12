Sam LaPorta Looking to Kickstart Bounce-Back Campaign in Week 1
Sam LaPorta had his 2025 campaign cut short after he suffered a season-ending back injury in Week 10. However, the 25-year-old is back to full health entering 2026 and profiles as a key piece in the potentially potent Lions passing attack. In Week 1, the Lions will host the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans fielded a strong pass defense in 2025, allowing the fifth-fewest total passing yards (3,336) and 12th-fewest yards per pass attempt (6.8) in the NFL. However, the team lost a key piece of its coverage unit against tight ends in linebacker Demario Davis, who signed with the New York Jets in free agency. Now that he's healthy, LaPorta has a chance to reclaim his status as the number two option in the Lions' passing game behind star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. All in all, LaPorta profiles as a solid TE1 option for fantasy managers in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller