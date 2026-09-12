Isaac TeSlaa a Risky Deep-League Wide Receiver Option in Week 1
Isaac TeSlaa had a strange rookie season in 2025. The 24-year-old logged just 16 catches and 27 targets across 17 games, but he averaged 14.9 yards per reception and scored six touchdowns on his limited looks. As a big-bodied wideout with excellent contested-catch ability, TeSlaa profiles as a downfield and red zone weapon. However, it may remain difficult for him to see consistent target volume as long as Lions wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta are healthy in 2026. In Week 1, TeSlaa and the Lions will host the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans featured a stingy pass defense last season, allowing the fifth-fewest total passing yards (3,336) and 12th-fewest yards per pass attempt (6.8) in the NFL. Detroit's offensive weapons around TeSlaa also enter the year fully healthy and ready to go. The second-year wideout carries some upside and is worth monitoring in deeper leagues, but fantasy managers should avoid starting TeSlaa in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller