Jake Bates a Must-Start Kicker in Week 1
Jake Bates put together a top-eight fantasy season in 2025, converting 27 out of his 34 field goal attempts and leading the NFL in both extra-point attempts (56) and makes (54). In their 2026 season opener, the Lions are set to host the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans was a mid-pack defense in terms of scoring in 2025, ranking 14th in the NFL in points allowed per game (22.5). However, the Lions enter the year nearly fully healthy on offense. On paper, Detroit could field one of the most dangerous scoring attacks in the league. Bates also won't have to deal with any weather conditions on Sunday while kicking inside the domed Ford Field. All in all, Bates profiles as a must-start kicker option in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller