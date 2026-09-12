Look For Solid Game From Jayden Reed In Week 1
Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Matthew Golden should all benefit from that. 26-year-old Jayden Reed should stand to gain from the positive time-share news and looks like a nice target for Week 1 and the matchup at Minnesota. The Vikings' top cornerbacks are Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers. At 5-foot-11 and 187 pounds, Reed can line up on the outside or in the slot to create mismatches. With Jordan Love at quarterback, expect him to find Reed early and often in this game. All three receivers make for good plays, but Reed and Watson specifically. Last season, Reed caught just 19 of his 22 targets for 207 yards and one touchdown in seven regular-season games. Expect Reed to get this season off to another good start against the Vikings.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com