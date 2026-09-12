Michael Mayer Cashes In On Contract Extension
Michael Mayer that is reportedly worth $45 million, with $30 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The $15 million per year ranks fourth among current tight ends, according to Rapoport. Mayer will slide into the starting lineup after Brock Bowers is set to miss 1-2 weeks this season. Mayer played in 13 games last season and caught 35 passes on 50 targets for 328 yards and one touchdown. Mayer makes for a good play in week 1 as the Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins in a home matchup. The Notre Dame product will look to maximize his value after receiving a lucrative deal and show that he is worthy of being paid as the No. 4 tight end on an annual basis.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport