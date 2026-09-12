Josh Allen Brings Elite QB1 Ceiling to Houston Rematch
Josh Allen opens 2026 as RotoBaller's QB3 after another season built on elite dual-threat production. Allen threw for 3,668 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2025 while adding 579 rushing yards and 14 scores. Houston presents an immediate challenge. The Texans recorded 47 sacks last season and dropped Allen eight times in November's 23-19 loss, when he finished without a passing touchdown and threw two interceptions. Buffalo has since added DJ Moore to a group that already includes Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid, giving Allen another proven option against a defense that allowed only 5.3 net yards per pass attempt in 2025. The matchup is difficult, but Allen's rushing floor and goal-line role keep him firmly among the elite QB1 options for Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller