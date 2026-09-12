Emmett Johnson To Play RB2 Role Against Denver
Emmett Johnson will man the RB2 role against the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Johnson has impressed throughout training camp and the preseason and has established himself as the RB2 on the Kansas City depth chart. It remains to be seen how much run he will get behind the presumptive bell-cow Kenneth Walker, but Johnson should be efficient with his opportunities. The rookie back displayed that his tackle-breaking ability has transferred over to the NFL from college as he shed defenders numerous times throughout the preseason. Johnson also showed some of his pass-catching ability, giving even more reason to view him as a desirable handcuff behind Walker. Johnson's opportunities may be few and yards may be hard to come by against the Denver defense on Monday night. The Broncos allowed the second-fewest rushing yards in the NFL last season, and that run-stopping ability is likely to carry over to this year. Johnson is ranked RB56 in our RotoBaller Week 1 PPR rankings, making him a very low-end flex option in deep leagues. Fantasy managers should view Johnson as more of a handcuff/bench stash rather than an actual viable starter in his current situation.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com