Quinshon Judkins Better Left on the Bench in Week 1
Quinshon Judkins opens the season in a rough spot against Jacksonville. Judkins is first on Cleveland's depth chart after running 230 times for 827 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games as a rookie, so the early-down work should still be there. The matchup is the problem. Jacksonville led the NFL by allowing only 85.6 rushing yards per game last season and did not allow any opposing player to run for more than 75 yards. Cleveland is also a sizable road underdog, which could work against Judkins if the Browns have to throw. Dylan Sampson handled more of the obvious passing-down work last season, and that matters in this kind of game script. The Browns will also start five new offensive linemen, with rookie Austin Barber replacing the injured Teven Jenkins at right guard. RotoBaller has Judkins at RB23 for Week 1, but this is a week to look elsewhere if a solid alternative is available. His volume keeps him usable in deeper leagues, but the ceiling looks limited.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller