Andrei Iosivas Tough to Trust Despite Favorable Matchup
Andrei Iosivas opens the year as a starter, but that still does not make him easy to trust in fantasy. Cincinnati lists him with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and Tampa Bay was vulnerable through the air last season, allowing 4,049 net passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns. The matchup is not the problem. The targets are. Iosivas saw 58 targets in 17 games last year and turned them into 33 catches for 435 yards and two touchdowns. Chase and Higgins are both on track to play, so it is hard to project much more than a handful of opportunities unless Cincinnati gets Iosivas involved near the goal line or the game turns pass-heavy. RotoBaller has him at WR81 in its Saturday update. That puts him well outside normal starting range. Managers in deeper leagues can take a shot if they need a receiver from a strong passing offense, but Iosivas is better left on the bench in most formats for Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller