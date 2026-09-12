Parker Washington an Upside Flex Against Browns Following Strong Finish to 2025
Parker Washington has been a highly discussed name entering a Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. The young receiver started out as a punt returner, but showed with flying colors that he could be much more than that down the stretch. He was a primary factor for the Jaguars ending the season on an 8-game winning streak, and even performed well in their playoff loss to the Bills. He finished with seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. While there are plenty of reasons to be excited for Washington, for now he should be viewed as an upside flex play, given he still has to compete with Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr. Week 1 will be a great test to see if Washington was a fluke last season or can continue to be a PPR monster in an elite offense. For now, managers should view him as a must-start FLEX/WR3 option in all standard leagues.
Source: Parker Washington RotoBaller
Source: Parker Washington RotoBaller