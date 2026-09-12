Jets D/ST Carries Sack Upside in Tennessee
Cam Ward was sacked 55 times as a rookie in 2025, giving New York a clear path to fantasy production even after the Jets finished last season with only 26 sacks. Takeaways are less certain. Ward threw just seven interceptions, while the Jets remarkably failed to record an interception of their own in 2025. New York also enters the opener without edge rusher Joseph Ossai, who has been ruled out with a foot injury. Still, the matchup against Tennessee's pass protection has pushed the Jets to D/ST10 in RotoBaller's weekend rankings. They are a viable low-end starting defense for Week 1, especially for managers streaming the position.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller