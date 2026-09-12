Adonai Mitchell Begins Week 1 as a Deep-League Flex
Adonai Mitchell opens 2026 with a starting role opposite Garrett Wilson after catching 24 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns in eight games with New York last season. Wilson's return changes the target hierarchy, but Mitchell has had a full offseason in Frank Reich's offense and now gets Geno Smith at quarterback. Tennessee allowed 30 passing touchdowns and 8.2 yards per attempt in 2025, giving Mitchell some big-play appeal even with Robert Saleh now leading the Titans. Rookie Omar Cooper Jr. adds another option to the receiver room, and Mitchell still has to show how consistently he can earn targets alongside Wilson. RotoBaller ranks him WR63 for Week 1. He is a deeper-league FLEX consideration, but standard-league managers can afford to wait for a clearer picture of his role.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller