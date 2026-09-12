Jakobi Meyers Profiles as a Solid Flex Option in PPR Leagues
Jakobi Meyers was a reliable fantasy asset after the team acquired him last season. He was outshone by Parker Washington and received less attention than the struggling Brian Thomas Jr., but Meyers has been reliable throughout his career. Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns should make for an interesting start to the season for the Jaguars offense, given the Browns should have at least a solid defense still without Myles Garrett. However, it is uncertain which of the aforementioned receivers will thrive the most, so they all should be viewed as flex options to start the season. The veteran receiver arguably has the lowest ceiling but the highest floor of the three, but that will only be confirmed once the season starts. From Weeks 12 through 18, Meyers averaged a high floor of 13.0 PPR points per game but only surpassed the 20.0-point mark once. For now, Meyers should be viewed as a solid flex option, especially in PPR leagues with three WR spots in Week 1.
Source: JakobI Meyers RotoBaller
Source: JakobI Meyers RotoBaller