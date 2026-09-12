Trevor Lawrence a Clear QB1 Against Browns
Trevor Lawrence enters his Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns as a high-upside fantasy option. The Browns defense was good last year, but no longer has superstar lineman Myles Garrett, so the unit should be more vulnerable this season. That means Lawrence has a great opportunity to start strong in year two in Liam Coen's offense. The former top pick has plenty of weapons at his disposal, including the emerging Parker Washington, and is coming off a fantastic finish last year. Lawrence was the overall QB1 in fantasy during the team's eight-game winning streak on the back of both his arm and his legs. If he can hit the ground running early in the game, Lawrence can pick up right where he left off from a fantasy perspective and dominate the Browns in Week 1. He should be viewed as a must-start in all formats.
Source: Trevor Lawrence RotoBaller
Source: Trevor Lawrence RotoBaller