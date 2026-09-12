Bhayshul Tuten Holds RB2 Upside Against Browns
Bhayshul Tuten will look to prove he is capable of being a starter against the Cleveland Browns in year two under Liam Coen. Many fantasy managers are drafting him high due to his potential volume, but it will take a week of good production and good volume for managers to truly be able to trust him going forward. Tuten was solid in limited action last year as a rookie, putting up four touchdowns and 4.9 yards per carry in the one game he had double-digit carries. He also had a fantastic combine entering the league, so there are plenty of reasons to believe in the second-year pro this season. In a game against one of the worst teams in the NFL, Tuten has a chance to show his breakout potential in what should be a run-heavy game script against the Browns. Even though he may share work with Chris Rodriguez Jr., he should see enough carries to provide RB2 value.
Source: Bhayshul Tuten RotoBaller
Source: Bhayshul Tuten RotoBaller