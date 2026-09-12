Emeka Egbuka Ready to Roll in Week 1 Versus Bengals
Emeka Egbuka (toe) is expected to enter a Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals as a full-go. Egbuka logged three consecutive full practices throughout the week and does not have an injury designation for the opening week of the 2026 season. The Bengals had one of the worst passing defenses in the league in 2025, allowing 233.8 passing yards per game (26th in the NFL). There isn't much optimism that the Bengals will be much better in 2025. As a rookie in 2025, Egbuka recorded 63 receptions for 938 yards and six touchdowns. He ranks as RotoBaller's No. 23 wide receiver for Week 1, making him a strong start in all standard leagues. Egbuka is a strong start across all formats in Week 1, and an intriguing DFS option as well.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller