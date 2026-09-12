DJ Moore Begins Bills Tenure as a Week 1 WR3
DJ Moore begins his first season with Josh Allen after a disappointing final year in Chicago. Moore finished 2025 with 50 catches for 682 yards and six touchdowns, a sharp drop from the 96 receptions and 1,364 yards he posted in 2023 and the 98 catches he recorded in 2024. Buffalo gives him an immediate chance to rebound as the most established outside receiver in a passing game that also features Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid. Sunday's matchup is not ideal for a splashy debut. Houston allowed only 20 passing touchdowns in 2025, intercepted 19 passes, and held opponents to 5.3 net yards per attempt. RotoBaller has Moore at WR34 for Week 1. The quarterback upgrade raises his season-long ceiling, but this matchup puts him in the WR3/FLEX range for his Bills debut.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller