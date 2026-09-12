Dalton Kincaid Has Streaming Appeal in Week 1
Dalton Kincaid enters Week 1 healthy after making the most of a limited role in 2025. Kincaid caught 39 of 49 targets for 571 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games, averaging an impressive 14.6 yards per reception. The concern is whether the volume grows now that DJ Moore has joined Khalil Shakir in Buffalo's receiving corps, with Dawson Knox still involved at tight end. Houston was also a difficult matchup for the position last season, allowing 775 receiving yards to tight ends, or 45.6 per game, although eight tight end touchdowns kept some scoring upside available. RotoBaller ranks Kincaid TE15 for Week 1. His efficiency and touchdown potential keep him in the streaming conversation, but he is better viewed as a high-end TE2 than a locked-in starter against the Texans.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller