Jaxson Dart a Mid-QB1 Against Improved Cowboys Defense
Jaxson Dart opens his second NFL season in primetime as the Giants face the Dallas Cowboys. In 12 starts last season, Dart completed 216 of 339 passes for 2,272 yards, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also added 86 carries for 487 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging over 20 fantasy points per game in his starts. While there are question marks surrounding offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Dart's rushing ability, the potential return of Malik Nabers, and improvements across the offense could lead to a breakout season for Dart. He faces a Cowboys defense that allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season. However, Dallas has a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker and has made several additions, including Rashan Gary and rookie Caleb Downs. While this Giants' offense could take time to develop, Dart still offers elite upside in an ideal Week 1 matchup.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller