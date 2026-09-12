Braelon Allen Opens Week 1 as a Handcuff Option
Braelon Allen returns after a knee injury limited his 2025 season to four games. Allen carried only 18 times for 76 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for 17 yards before the injury, then showed some burst again during the preseason. His Week 1 role remains the bigger issue. Breece Hall practiced fully all week and carries no injury designation, while Isaiah Davis is also available behind him. That leaves Allen as the No. 2 back rather than a dependable standalone option, even against a Tennessee defense that allowed 21 rushing touchdowns last season. RotoBaller has Allen at RB54 for Week 1. He remains a worthwhile handcuff for Hall managers and deeper benches, but there is not enough expected work to justify a FLEX start in the opener.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller