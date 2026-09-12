Keon Coleman Faces Uphill Climb for Week 1 Value
Keon Coleman enters his third season looking to rebound after catching 38 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns across 13 games in 2025. His path to a larger role became more complicated when Buffalo added DJ Moore, who joins Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid among Josh Allen's top options. Coleman also draws a difficult opening matchup against a Houston defense that allowed only 20 passing touchdowns and intercepted 19 passes last season. RotoBaller has him at WR97 for Week 1, well outside the normal FLEX range. Coleman still has touchdown upside, but there is not enough projected volume to trust him in standard lineups Sunday. He is best left on the bench while Buffalo's target distribution takes shape.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller