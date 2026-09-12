Tyler Bass Returns as a Low-End Week 1 Streamer
Tyler Bass will make his first regular-season appearance since 2024 when Buffalo visits Houston on Sunday. Bass missed all of 2025 because of a sports hernia injury but enters the opener healthy. In his last full season, he converted 24 of 29 field-goal attempts. The matchup lowers his Week 1 appeal, as Houston allowed just 17.4 points per game in 2025, second-fewest in the NFL. RotoBaller ranks Bass K20 for the opening week. Josh Allen gives Buffalo enough offensive upside to keep Bass relevant, but fantasy managers in standard 10- and 12-team leagues can find stronger streaming options for his return.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller