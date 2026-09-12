Geno Smith Opens 2026 as a Superflex-Only Option
Geno Smith begins his second stint with the franchise in Sunday's road opener against Tennessee. Smith is coming off a rough 2025 season with Las Vegas, where he threw for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions in 15 starts while taking 55 sacks. New offensive coordinator Frank Reich and a healthy Garrett Wilson give him a better setup, but Tennessee's front can make his first start uncomfortable. Jeffery Simmons is coming off an 11-sack season, and the Titans recorded 42 sacks as a team in 2025. Smith also offers little rushing production to protect his fantasy floor after finishing last season without a rushing touchdown. RotoBaller has him at QB30 for Week 1. He should stay out of single-quarterback lineups and is best treated as a lower-end QB2 in Superflex formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller