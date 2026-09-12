Breece Hall Carries Strong RB2 Upside Into Tennessee
Breece Hall is set for Sunday's opener at Tennessee after recovering from a groin strain that interrupted his preseason. Hall practiced fully during the week and carries no injury designation, with offensive coordinator Frank Reich indicating that the Jets plan to use him normally. Hall is coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season, finishing 2025 with 1,065 yards and four touchdowns on 243 carries while adding 36 catches for 350 yards and another score. Tennessee allowed 21 rushing touchdowns last season and will be without linebacker Cedric Gray, who has been ruled out with a concussion. Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis are both available behind Hall, keeping some competition in the backfield. RotoBaller ranks Hall RB16 for Week 1, making him a strong RB2 with RB1 upside in a favorable scoring matchup.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller