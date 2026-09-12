Kalif Raymond Could Have Surprise Week 1 Role
Kalif Raymond could be in for some unexpected targets in Week 1 when the Bears play the Carolina Panthers. The Bears top two receivers, Rome Odunze and Luther Burden, are nursing injuries with Odunze listed as questionable and Burden expected to play after missing all of training camp with a groin injury. That means Raymond could get some easy looks with a head coach in Ben Johnson who is familiar with what he can do dating back to their days with the Detroit Lions. Look for Raymond to get involved with some easy, underneath passes early in the game to get established. While Odunze and Burden could both end up playing and being heavily involved, Raymond is still a good bet to see some targets from quarterback Caleb Williams. He might not make a huge play but could see several underneath looks.
Source: Chicago Bears
Source: Chicago Bears