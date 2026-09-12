Mason Taylor Faces Crowded Tight End Picture in Week 1
Mason Taylor enters his second season after catching 44 of 65 targets for 369 yards and one touchdown across 13 games as a rookie. Taylor remains in position to start, but the Jets added first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq and still have Jeremy Ruckert in the rotation. Sadiq practiced fully this week after dealing with a groin injury, giving New York another athletic option in the passing game. Garrett Wilson's return also restores the clear top target for new quarterback Geno Smith. Taylor averaged only 8.4 yards per reception last season, so he needs either more volume or more scoring opportunities to become a dependable fantasy option. RotoBaller ranks Taylor TE42 for Week 1. He is best left out of standard lineups, including most two-tight-end formats, until the Jets show how the routes and targets will be divided.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller