Drake London a Low-End WR1 After Downgrade at Quarterback
Drake London is the clear-cut No. 1 option in the Atlanta passing attack, as he averaged over nine targets and almost six catches per game last season, even with some pretty rough quarterback play. That will unfortunately be the case again in Week 1, with both Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) and Michael Penix Jr. (knee) ruled out for Sunday's road matchup against the Steelers, with career backup QB Cooper Rush handling starting duties. In 2025, Pittsburgh was much more vulnerable against the pass than they were against the run, allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game (244.9), but it should be an improved unit with the offseason acquisition of Jamel Dean and with a healthy T.J. Watt. Nevertheless, the Falcons could be forced to throw as they play from behind as six-point underdogs, and London should continue to get his fair share of looks, especially in the red zone. The 6-foot-4 receiver led the receiving corps with 15 red zone targets last year despite playing in only 12 of 17 games. The 25-year-old ranks as a borderline WR1 at RotoBaller this week, and fantasy managers are starting him in season-long leagues, but he makes for a risky DFS play.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller