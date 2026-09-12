Ja'Kobi Lane Could Make Big Plays in Ravens Offense in Week 1
Ja'Kobi Lane is poised to line up opposite Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman but he still could be very involved in the Week 1 game plan for the Ravens in their matchup against Indianapolis. He could see Colts' defensive backs Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward in matchups but the 6-foot-4, 200 pound rookie could be a matchup nightmare on the outside. The targets might not be plentiful in Week 1 for Lane but look for him to make the most of his throws from Lamar Jackson. He could work as a nice change of pace threat with Derrick Henry running the ball and Flowers using his speed on deep routes. Lane has the tools to make plays in the NFL, but Week 1 will be the first chance many get to see his big-play ability. Look for a big play or two at least in his NFL debut.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com