Limit Expectations for Malik Nabers if Active in Week 1
Malik Nabers (knee) is questionable to play in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. Nabers tore his ACL in Week 4 of the 2025 season after starting the season with 271 yards and two touchdowns in the first three games. He has fully participated in practice this week and has reportedly been cleared by the medical staff, but whether he's ready to play remains up in the air. If he's active, a limited snap count is likely, complicating matters for fantasy managers who roster the third-year receiver. He faces a Cowboys secondary that ranked last in yards, touchdowns, and fantasy points allowed to wide receivers last season. This secondary has struggled against Nabers, allowing 29 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns in only three meetings. Despite the ideal matchup, fantasy managers should lower expectations, as a slow start is possible given the extent of his 2025 injury.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller