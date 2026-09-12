Chris Rodriguez Jr. a Bench Stash Entering Week 1
Chris Rodriguez Jr. is an interesting fantasy option entering Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. The 25-year-old back played well in college at Kentucky while playing in Liam Coen's offense, so the two reuniting is an interesting storyline. Rodriguez Jr. has shown signs of being a good rusher in the NFL, but has very limited receiving skills, making him unlikely to ever be a bell cow. However, with him being listed as a co-starter with young, unproven back Bhayshul Tuten, the Kentucky product could be involved enough in the offense to be fantasy relevant. For now, that is hard to know for sure, so fantasy managers should be patient with putting him in starting lineups. However, in deeper leagues, he isn't a bad option as a low-end FLEX play. It should take a week or two to truly know Rodriguez Jr.'s fantasy value this season, so keep him on the bench for now in Week 1 in standard leagues.
Source: Chris Rodriguez Jr. RotoBaller
Source: Chris Rodriguez Jr. RotoBaller