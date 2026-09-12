Kyle Pitts Sr. Looking Like a Risky Low-End TE1 in Week 1
Kyle Pitts Sr. had a fantastic 2025 campaign in which he set career highs in targets (118), receptions (88), and touchdowns (five) while totaling 928 receiving yards, finishing as the TE2 overall despite the likes of Michael Penix Jr. (knee) and Kirk Cousins at the helm. This Sunday, with both Penix and Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) sitting out, Cooper Rush will be under center, so expectations for the former first-rounder should be tempered. The Falcons will take on the Steelers on the road this Sunday, and if Pittsburgh had a glaring vulnerability in 2025, it was against opposing TEs, yielding 11 touchdowns to them, which was second-most in the NFL. Still, even though Pitts figures to be the second or third option in the passing attack, with the downgrade at quarterback, the 25-year-old looks like a low-ceiling, low-floor TE1 this week.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller