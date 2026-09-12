Justice Hill To Have Limited Role In Week 1
Justice Hill won the backup running back job to Derrick Henry, but his role will be limited with Henry starting the season healthy in Week 1. Hill has shown nice change of pace in the backfield in the past and can catch passes out of the backfield, but with Henry healthy, the bellcow should have a stranglehold on carries in the Ravens' backfield. Hill has big-play explosiveness but he just isn't likely to get a heavy share of carries or targets out of the backfield early on in the season. He is more than capable as a backup back and is worth holding onto in fantasy leagues as a down-the-road target but during the time that Henry is healthy, Hill should have little-to-no consistent role in the offense.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com