Isaiah Likely a Strong Starting Option Against Cowboys
Isaiah Likely is set to make his debut in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. Likely signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Giants this offseason, reuniting with former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh in New York. During his time in Baltimore, he had 135 receptions for 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns in 63 games as the backup tight end behind Mark Andrews. Likely has been a key part of the Giants' offense throughout training camp, leading the team in receiving with star Malik Nabers (knee) missing most of camp. If Nabers is inactive or has a limited snap count in Week 1, Likely has a legitimate shot to be the team's leading receiver against the Cowboys' defense, which allowed the most passing yards in the NFL last season. Likely profiles as a low-end TE1 in the season opener and should be a solid starting option.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller