Malachi Fields a Player to Watch in Week 1
Malachi Fields makes his NFL debut on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Fields was drafted with the 74th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and has made an impact throughout training camp, including a 15-yard touchdown pass in the opening preseason game from starting quarterback Jaxson Dart. With veteran Darius Slayton released, Fields and Darnell Mooney are expected to rotate as WR2. However, with Malik Nabers (knee) questionable for Week 1, Fields could have a major role if Nabers is inactive or sees limited snaps. He faces a Cowboys secondary that allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2025. While he's too deep to start in Week 1, fantasy managers should monitor his usage, as he could be a priority Week 1 waiver add.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller