Jake Ferguson A Risky Start In Week 1
Jake Ferguson was one of the best in the NFL last season in the games that his teammate, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, missed due to injury. This year, Ferguson is the third option, at best, in a passing offense that features two elite wideouts -- Lamb and teammate George Pickens. Those two deserve at least 10 targets a game between them, depending on who you ask. Additionally, WR Ryan Flournoy has drawn praise from film reviewers, and played quite well last season. He could carve out a bigger role in this offense. Ferguson may be the odd man out, and in fantasy football, upside wins championships. From Week 8 onward in 2025, Ferguson averaged under 7.0 PPR fantasy points per game. The New York Giants tend to allow a lot of fantasy points to opposing pass-catchers, but outside of dynasty TE-premium leagues, Ferguson is a risky player to start.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller