CeeDee Lamb A Mid-To-Low-End WR1 In Week 1
CeeDee Lamb has only finished as a WR7 or higher once in his career in the NFL. He's one of the NFL's best route-runners, especially on short and intermediate length routes, but the presence of another elite wideout on the team, George Pickens, nerfs his upside. Lamb should still be heavily targeted, but it's reasonable to temper expectations. Lamb scored just three touchdowns in 14 games last season while Pickens hauled in nine in his 17 games. Some TD regression is reasonable, though. In his last fully healthy season, No. 88 caught 12 TD passes. He may need a lot of targets to get to that point, though, and with Pickens on the field, Lamb probably won't reach his target numbers from seasons past. Still, a matchup with a soft New York Giants coming up, Lamb should produce well now that he's fully healthy. Start him in all leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller