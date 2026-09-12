Rashod Bateman Will Play in Week 1 as NFL's Investigation Continues
Rashod Bateman is set to play in Week 1 versus the Indianapolis Colts and is a starting wide receiver and an important piece for the offense. However, the NFL is investigating Bateman following a June arrest and charges of misdemeanor battery (family violence), reckless conduct and first-degree criminal damage to property. Bateman could face a suspension at some point during the 2026 season, but for now, he is expected to operate as the Ravens' No. 2 wideout behind Zay Flowers. With that in mind, rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane had an impressive training camp and is expected to make an immediate impact for the Ravens, while tight end Mark Andrews will be involved in the passing game as well, and running back Derrick Henry will continue his high-volume role. Bateman enters Week 1 as RotoBaller's No. 64 wide receiver, and he is rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues currently. Perhaps he is on the flex radar in deeper leagues, but there are certainly better options despite the potential for a high-scoring affair.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller