Cooper Rush Gets the Start in Week 1, but Tough Matchup Awaits
Cooper Rush will get the starting nod on Sunday against the Steelers with Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) and Michael Penix Jr. (knee) both ruled out. Rush will have a full complement of offensive weapons at his disposal, including stars Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts Sr., but a road matchup against the Steelers could make for a rough afternoon. The Pittsburgh defense was exploitable against the pass in 2025, conceding 244.9 yards per contest, which was fourth-most in the NFL, and 30 passing touchdowns. However, the addition of Jamel Dean in the offseason should help, and a healthy T.J. Watt could make things very uncomfortable for Rush. With the Falcons owning an implied point total of 17.5, second-lowest of any Week 1 contest, the potential for the veteran QB to put up big numbers doesn't look good. With a ranking of QB31 this week at RotoBaller, the 32-year-old signal caller should be avoided in both season-long and DFS if at all possible.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller