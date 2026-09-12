Brenton Strange Limited to TE2 Status Against Browns
Brenton Strange may struggle to produce much in fantasy this season, starting with a Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Strange has shown signs of being a solid tight end, which the Jaguars also believe, signing him to a three-year contract extension back in June. However, the 25-year-old tight end has lots of target competition from his fellow wide receivers. Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jakobi Meyers all should be heavily involved, and even Travis Hunter, who will primarily be playing cornerback, could be involved a bit as well. Fantasy tight ends need volume to thrive, so things will be difficult for Strange barring injuries. The Jaguars offense provides Strange with some opportunity to produce in fantasy, but in Week 1, he should be viewed as a low-upside TE2 that should only be started in deep TE-premium formats.
Source: Brenton Strange RotoBaller
Source: Brenton Strange RotoBaller