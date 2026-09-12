Javonte Williams Set To Resume Workhorse Role In Week 1
Javonte Williams is the unquestioned workhorse RB for his team. Last season, he handled a large workload, with 252 carries and 35 receptions in 16 games played. The strength of the team's offensive line and his success with breaking tackles aided him to an RB12 overall finish despite missing one game. He doesn't have a ton of pass-catching upside, but perhaps that could change. The Cowboys released their young RB, Jaydon Blue, earlier in the offseason. And Williams' backup, Malik Davis (hip), requires surgery for an injured hip and will head to the injured reserve list to miss at least four games. RB Emari Demercado will back up Williams now. Demercado has served as a pass-catching back in previous seasons, so Williams could remain mostly in a rushing role, which will keep him as a low-end RB1 for Week 1. The New York Giants have struggled in run defense for many seasons, and while the Cowboys have injuries to starters on the offensive line, Williams' volume should make him a fine start in fantasy leagues at a position of scarcity.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller