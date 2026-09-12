Jaguars D/ST Contender for Top Fantasy Unit in Week 1
Deshaun Watson will be the starting quarterback for the Browns, whose offense consists of lots of young and unproven players. The Jaguars D/ST finished among the top in fantasy last season due to their ability to force turnovers. They have a chance to force even more turnovers to start the year in this juicy matchup. The defense was second in turnovers forced last season, while the Browns' offense was third in offensive turnovers. That huge mismatch makes for about as good a combination as you can get for a fantasy defense. The Jaguars D/ST is a must-start in Week 1 and has a clear path to finish as the top unit of the week.
Source: D/ST RotoBaller
Source: D/ST RotoBaller