Joey Pollizze analyzes all 2026 fantasy football Week 1 defenses (DEF) -- streamers, sits/starts, and D/ST waiver wire pickups to add. His Week 1 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL defenses.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our first defensive rankings article of the season. Each week of the fantasy football season, we will rank every defense from No. 1 to No. 32 until the end of the fantasy football season. This will be your go-to stop for all defensive rankings and streamers.
The first week of the fantasy season is always the toughest to rank these D/ST because things have changed drastically from last year. Teams have new play callers, new quarterbacks, and defenses have changed. However, we have plenty of information to help us create the best Week 1 defensive rankings.
Here are the defenses fantasy managers should be starting in Week 1. Below, you will find our tiered fantasy football D/ST rankings.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Tier 1 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 1
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|1
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs. CLE
|79%
|16.5
|1
|2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs. ARI
|62%
|18
|1
|3
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs. ATL
|75%
|19.25
|1
|4
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs. NE
|99%
|20.5
|1
|5
|Houston Texans
|vs. BUF
|99%
|21.5
|1
|6
|Denver Broncos
|at KC
|99%
|23
|1
|7
|Los Angeles Rams
|vs. SF
|99%
|22.5
1. Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST vs. CLE
JAC favored by 7.5, Total ~40.5
The Jacksonville Jaguars are the best fantasy defense of Week 1. The Cleveland Browns will be rolling with Deshaun Watson to open the season, and this will be Watson's first start since Week 7 of the 2024 season. Back during the first seven weeks of that 2024 campaign, the Browns averaged just 15.6 points per game with him as their quarterback.
That makes Week 1 a prime opportunity for the Jaguars defense. This unit finished with the fourth-most fantasy points in 2025 and forced the second-most takeaways (31). With Josh Hines-Allen having one of the best pass-rush win rates among all edge rushers a season ago, this Jacksonville D/ST belongs in the top spot.
2. Los Angeles Chargers D/ST vs. ARI
LAC favored by 10.5, Total ~46.5
This Los Angeles Chargers defense is a scary matchup for this Cardinals offense. Los Angeles ranked in the top 10 in both sacks (45) and takeaways (23) last season, while Jacoby Brissett was one of the most sacked quarterbacks. That means a big defensive performance could be in store for the Chargers D/ST.
3 sacks. 2 INTs. 1 safety. 1 fumble recovery.
The @Chargers defense did everything in Week 10 ⚡️ @progressive pic.twitter.com/lMOH8HYElF
— NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2025
Even though top pass rusher Odafe Oweh left in free agency, this defense is still well-equipped to get to the quarterback and force turnovers in this plus matchup. The Cardinals might have some new pieces on the offensive line this season, but that won't be enough to protect Brissett. This Arizona offense has the second-lowest implied total of the week.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST vs. ATL
PIT favored by 3, Total ~41.5
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their usual studs rushing the quarterback in 2026. T.J. Watt had seven sacks across 14 games last year. Alex Highsmith has been a really consistent pass rusher since breaking out in 2021, totaling 43 combined sacks over the past five seasons. Cameron Heyward can also get to the quarterback after totaling 11 1/2 sacks across the last two years.
The Falcons did a solid job protecting the quarterback last season, but this offense could struggle to score against this defense. Tua Tagovailoa could be starting his first game in a new scheme, and the Falcons don't have many talented pass catchers in this offense. Don't sleep on this Pittsburgh D/ST in Week 1, especially since this group ranked fourth in pass rush win rate in 2025.
4. Seattle Seahawks D/ST vs. NE
SEA favored by 3.5, Total ~44.5
The Seattle Seahawks are expected to have a top defense once again in 2026. Even though they will be facing the Super Bowl runner-up to open the season, this is still a prime opportunity for this D/ST in Week 1. Seattle ranked top-10 in both sacks (47) and takeaways (25) last season, and Drake Maye was the most-sacked quarterback.
While things have shifted slightly for both sides, it's hard to sit this elite defense down to begin the year. Seattle had a top-10 pass rush win rate in 2025, and most of its key pass rushers are returning for 2026.
5. Houston Texans D/ST vs. BUF
HOU favored by 1.5, Total ~44.5
Some might say this is too high to rank this Houston Texans D/ST against an elite Bills offense. However, Houston has always held Josh Allen in check the last few times these two teams have played. In 2024, Allen completed 9-of-30 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown. Last season, Allen threw for 253 yards and two interceptions while being sacked eight times.
The Texans have the pass rush to affect Allen and company in this game. A pass-rushing duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter should cause havoc on Buffalo's offensive line all throughout Week 1. The matchup might be tough, but trust this D/ST.
6. Denver Broncos D/ST at KC
KC favored by 2.5, Total ~43.5
A lot of where the Broncos D/ST will rank in Week 1 will depend on whether Patrick Mahomes plays. Even if he does, though, this D/ST could still be played in most formats. Denver hasn't allowed over 20 points to this Chiefs team when Mahomes plays in each of its last four meetings. Last season, this defense held Kansas City to 19 points, forcing one interception, and sacking Mahomes three times.
Que got to the QB 😤
📺: 9NEWS pic.twitter.com/YDCZmLicla
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 22, 2026
If Mahomes doesn't play, this D/ST then moves up to the No. 1 spot. The Broncos ranked first in sacks (68) last season and should be a top sack team once again in 2026.
7. Los Angeles Rams D/ST vs. SF
LAR favored by 3.5, Total ~48.5
The new-look Los Angeles Rams defense will be on display against the San Francisco 49ers in a special Thursday night kickoff in Australia. With the addition of Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie, and potentially Aaron Donald, it's hard not to roll with this defense to open the season. This is one of the most complete defenses in the NFL.
Garrett is coming off a historic 23-sack season in 2025, and the Rams already ranked top-10 in pass rush win rate. Adding him to the mix makes this D/ST a whole lot more dangerous.
Tier 2 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 1
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|2
|8
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs. DEN
|13%
|20.5
|2
|9
|Tennessee Titans
|vs. NYJ
|8%
|18.5
|2
|10
|Detroit Lions
|vs. NO
|46%
|21.25
8. Kansas City Chiefs D/ST vs. DEN
KC favored by 2.5, Total ~43.5
The Chiefs and Broncos always seem to play low-scoring, defensive battles. That's why Kansas City's D/ST finds itself at the top of Tier 2. The Chiefs ranked 10th in pass-rush win rate last season and fifth in points allowed per game. The loss of McDuffie could hurt in the secondary, but drafting Mansoor Delane should fill that gap. This D/ST is a safe high-floor, low-ceiling option in Week 1.
9. Tennessee Titans D/ST vs. NYJ
TEN favored by 2.5, Total ~39.5
Robert Saleh's new defense will start the season with an easier matchup. The Jets will start Geno Smith in Week 1, and Smith isn't exactly coming off a dominant season. The veteran signal-caller led the league in interceptions last year (17). With five new starters on defense, it's not a bad idea to roll with this Tennessee D/ST. New York has one of the lowest implied totals of the week.
10. Detroit Lions D/ST vs. NO
DET favored by 7, Total ~49.5
The Detroit Lions can get to the quarterback. Aidan Hutchinson is coming off a career-high 14 1/2 sack season, and the Lions ranked fourth in overall sacks (49) in 2025. Those sacks should come into play against a Saints offensive line that struggled to protect Tyler Shough down the stretch. Shough was sacked at least four times in four of his last seven contests.
The @Lions defense gets the 4th down stop!
DETvsBAL on ESPN/ABC
Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/YpZPk0bMRw
— NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2025
Tier 3 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 1
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|3
|11
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs. WSH
|95%
|20.5
|3
|12
|Chicago Bears
|at CAR
|8%
|22.5
|3
|13
|Baltimore Ravens
|at IND
|54%
|22.5
11. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST vs. WSH
PHI favored by 5.5, Total ~46.5
The Philadelphia Eagles are a solid defensive option in Week 1. The Commanders will be without their top offensive lineman, Laremy Tunsil, and the Eagles have the star power to get to the quarterback. Jonathan Greenard is a nice boost to the pass rush, while Moro Ojomo and Jalen Carter ranked top-20 at their respective positions in pass rush win rate last season.
12. Chicago Bears D/ST at CAR
CHI favored by 2.5, Total ~47.5
There are some question marks about this Bears defense after losing some notable veterans in the secondary (Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker). However, this is a solid matchup against a Panthers offense that has its own question marks. Carolina ranked 23rd in pass block win rate last season, and Jaylon Johnson should be able to lock down Tetairoa McMillan on the outside.
13. Baltimore Ravens D/ST at IND
BAL favored by 3.5, Total ~48.5
This Baltimore Ravens defense got a big upgrade this offseason following the free-agent acquisition of Trey Hendrickson. Hendrickson's brings his elite pass-rushing skills to a defense that ranked 28th in pass-rush win rate in 2025. His addition, mixed with Daniel Jones returning from his torn Achilles, makes this D/ST a potential play in some leagues.
Tier 4 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 1
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|4
|14
|Minnesota Vikings
|vs. GB
|84%
|21.5
|4
|15
|Las Vegas Raiders
|vs. MIA
|4%
|21
|4
|16
|Buffalo Bills
|at HOU
|18%
|23
|4
|17
|New York Jets
|at TEN
|1%
|18.5
|4
|18
|Atlanta Falcons
|at PIT
|3%
|22.25
Most of the defenses in this tier should only be started in deeper leagues. Some of these D/ST either have tougher matchups (Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons) or question marks surrounding their defense (Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets). Therefore, these defenses should be a last resort for fantasy managers
The Vikings defense is likely your best bet in fantasy if the 13 defenses ranked in front of them are unavailable. While Minnesota will face a Packers offense that has scored at least 23 points in three of the last four meetings, the Vikings were one of the best fantasy D/ST in 2025. They ranked tied for fourth in total sacks last season and most of that front seven returns in 2026.
As for the Raiders, Bills, Jets, and Falcons, these four defenses lack some talent on that side of the ball. Las Vegas and New York both had bottom-10 defenses last season, Buffalo struggled to get to the quarterback, and Atlanta could have a hard time getting to Aaron Rodgers with his quick release. There's too much risk in rolling with any of these four defenses in Week 1.
Tier 5 and 6 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 1
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|5
|19
|Miami Dolphins
|at LV
|1%
|22
|5
|20
|New England Patriots
|at SEA
|85%
|24
|5
|21
|Green Bay Packers
|at MIN
|21%
|23
|5
|22
|Cleveland Browns
|at JAX
|6%
|24
|5
|23
|Dallas Cowboys
|at NYG
|20%
|23
|6
|24
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs. TB
|4%
|24
|6
|25
|Commanders
|at PHI
|1%
|26
|6
|26
|Carolina Panthers
|vs. CHI
|1%
|25
|6
|27
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs. BAL
|2%
|26
|6
|28
|San Francisco 49ers
|at LAR
|11%
|26
|6
|29
|New York Giants
|vs. DAL
|4%
|25.5
|6
|30
|Arizona Cardinals
|at LAC
|1%
|28.5
|6
|31
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|at CIN
|3%
|27.5
|6
|32
|New Orleans Saints
|at DET
|2%
|28.25
The defenses in both Tier 5 and Tier 6 should be avoided in most cases to open the 2026 season. There is a ton of risk in starting any of these defenses, and there are 18 better fantasy D/ST to roll with in Week 1.
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