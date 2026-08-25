RotoBaller's high-accuracy top 400 half-PPR updated rankings for fantasy football. These updated tiered rankings include all positions for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
It's an exciting time for football as we are in the heart of the fantasy football draft season. Week 1 is a few weeks away. With training camp news and injuries, RotoBaller HQ constantly updates our rankings. Today, we focus on our updated top 400 half-PPR fantasy football rankings for 2026 to account for the latest news updates. The overall rankings below are a guide to help with those tough calls and to give you a sense of where you should roughly be drafting that player.
These half-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Nico Collins, Malik Nabers, D'Andre Swift, Jaylen Waddle, Rhamondre Stevenson, Sam LaPorta and more stand among all others.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Updated Half-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|4
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|1
|5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|6
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|8
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|9
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|11
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|12
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|13
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|2
|14
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|15
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|16
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|3
|17
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|3
|18
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|19
|George Pickens
|WR
|3
|20
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|3
|21
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|22
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|23
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|24
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|25
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|26
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|27
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|28
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|4
|29
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|4
|30
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|4
|31
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|4
|32
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|33
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|4
|34
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|35
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|4
|36
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|5
|37
|Josh Allen
|QB
|5
|38
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|5
|39
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|40
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|41
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|5
|42
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|43
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|44
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|45
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|46
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|47
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|48
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|49
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|50
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|51
|David Montgomery
|RB
|5
|52
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|5
|53
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|6
|54
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|6
|55
|Mike Evans
|WR
|6
|56
|Parker Washington
|WR
|6
|57
|Christian Watson
|WR
|6
|58
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|6
|59
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|6
|60
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|6
|61
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|6
|62
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|6
|63
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|7
|64
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|65
|Drake Maye
|QB
|7
|66
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|7
|67
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|68
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|69
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|7
|70
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|7
|71
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|7
|72
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|7
|73
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|74
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|7
|75
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|7
|76
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|77
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|78
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|7
|79
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|7
|80
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|81
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|82
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|7
|83
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|84
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|85
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|7
|86
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|8
|87
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|8
|88
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|8
|89
|Josh Downs
|WR
|8
|90
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|8
|91
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|8
|92
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|8
|93
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|94
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|8
|95
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|8
|96
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|8
|97
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|8
|98
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|8
|99
|Jared Goff
|QB
|8
|100
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|8
|101
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|8
|102
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|103
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|9
|104
|Bo Nix
|QB
|9
|105
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|106
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|9
|107
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|9
|108
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|9
|109
|George Kittle
|TE
|9
|110
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|9
|111
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|112
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|9
|113
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|9
|114
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|9
|115
|Jordan Love
|QB
|9
|116
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|9
|117
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|9
|118
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|9
|119
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|9
|120
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|9
|121
|Rachaad White
|RB
|10
|122
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|10
|123
|Malik Willis
|QB
|10
|124
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|10
|125
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|10
|126
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|10
|127
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|10
|128
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|10
|129
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|10
|130
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|10
|131
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|132
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|10
|133
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|10
|134
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|10
|135
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|10
|136
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|137
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|10
|138
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|10
|139
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|10
|140
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|141
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|10
|142
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|11
|143
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|11
|144
|Woody Marks
|RB
|11
|145
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|11
|146
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|11
|147
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|148
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|149
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|11
|150
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|11
|151
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|11
|152
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|11
|153
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|154
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|11
|155
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|11
|156
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|11
|157
|Houston Texans
|DST
|11
|158
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|11
|159
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|11
|160
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|11
|161
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|11
|162
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|11
|163
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|164
|Ray Davis
|RB
|11
|165
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|11
|166
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|11
|167
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|168
|Cam Ward
|QB
|12
|169
|Bryce Young
|QB
|12
|170
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|12
|171
|Cam Little
|K
|12
|172
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|12
|173
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|12
|174
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|12
|175
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|176
|Jason Myers
|K
|12
|177
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|12
|178
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|12
|179
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|12
|180
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|12
|181
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|12
|182
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|12
|183
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|12
|184
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|12
|185
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|12
|186
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|12
|187
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|12
|188
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|189
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|12
|190
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|12
|191
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|12
|192
|Cade Otton
|TE
|12
|193
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|12
|194
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|12
|195
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|12
|196
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|12
|197
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|198
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|12
|199
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|200
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|13
|201
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|13
|202
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|13
|203
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|13
|204
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|13
|205
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|13
|206
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|13
|207
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|13
|208
|Najee Harris
|RB
|13
|209
|James Conner
|RB
|13
|210
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|13
|211
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|212
|Tank Dell
|WR
|13
|213
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|13
|214
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|13
|215
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|13
|216
|Jake Bates
|K
|13
|217
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|13
|218
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|13
|219
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|13
|220
|AJ Barner
|TE
|13
|221
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|13
|222
|Malik Davis
|RB
|13
|223
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|13
|224
|Jordan James
|RB
|13
|225
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|13
|226
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|13
|227
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|14
|228
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|14
|229
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|14
|230
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|14
|231
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|232
|Malik Washington
|WR
|14
|233
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|14
|234
|Justice Hill
|RB
|14
|235
|Geno Smith
|QB
|14
|236
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|14
|237
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|14
|238
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|14
|239
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|14
|240
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|14
|241
|Chris Bell
|WR
|14
|242
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|14
|243
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|14
|244
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|14
|245
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|14
|246
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|14
|247
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|14
|248
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|14
|249
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|250
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|14
|251
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|14
|252
|Darren Waller
|TE
|14
|253
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|14
|254
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|14
|255
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|14
|256
|Tyler Loop
|K
|14
|257
|David Njoku
|TE
|14
|258
|Evan Engram
|TE
|15
|259
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|15
|260
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|15
|261
|Evan McPherson
|K
|15
|262
|Jack Bech
|WR
|15
|263
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|15
|264
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|15
|265
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|15
|266
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|15
|267
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|15
|268
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|15
|269
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|15
|270
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|15
|271
|Chris Boswell
|K
|15
|272
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|15
|273
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|15
|274
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|15
|275
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|15
|276
|Will Reichard
|K
|15
|277
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|15
|278
|Harrison Butker
|K
|15
|279
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|15
|280
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|15
|281
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|15
|282
|New England Patriots
|DST
|15
|283
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|15
|284
|Noah Gray
|TE
|15
|285
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|15
|286
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|15
|287
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|15
|288
|George Holani
|RB
|15
|289
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|15
|290
|Trey Smack
|K
|15
|291
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|15
|292
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|293
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|15
|294
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|15
|295
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|15
|296
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|15
|297
|Adam Randall
|RB
|15
|298
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|15
|299
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|15
|300
|New York Giants
|DST
|16
|301
|Cairo Santos
|K
|16
|302
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|16
|303
|Jarquez Hunter
|RB
|16
|304
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|16
|305
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|16
|306
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|16
|307
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|16
|308
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|16
|309
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|16
|310
|Noah Fant
|TE
|16
|311
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|16
|312
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|16
|313
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|16
|314
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|16
|315
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|16
|316
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|16
|317
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|16
|318
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|16
|319
|Devin Neal
|RB
|16
|320
|Wil Lutz
|K
|16
|321
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|16
|322
|Audric Estime
|RB
|16
|323
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|16
|324
|Tyler Bass
|K
|16
|325
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|16
|326
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|16
|327
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|16
|328
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|16
|329
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|16
|330
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|16
|331
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|16
|332
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|16
|333
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|16
|334
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|16
|335
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|16
|336
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|16
|337
|Blake Grupe
|K
|16
|338
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|16
|339
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|16
|340
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|16
|341
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|16
|342
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|16
|343
|Jake Elliott
|K
|16
|344
|Will Shipley
|RB
|16
|345
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|16
|346
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|16
|347
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|16
|348
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|16
|349
|Andy Borregales
|K
|16
|350
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|17
|351
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|17
|352
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|353
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|17
|354
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|17
|355
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|17
|356
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|17
|357
|Cade Stover
|TE
|17
|358
|Barion Brown
|WR
|17
|359
|Tory Horton
|WR
|17
|360
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|361
|Phil Mafah
|RB
|17
|362
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|17
|363
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|364
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|17
|365
|Matt Gay
|K
|17
|366
|Nick Folk
|K
|17
|367
|Haynes King
|QB
|17
|368
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|17
|369
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|17
|370
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|17
|371
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|17
|372
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|373
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|374
|John Bates
|TE
|17
|375
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|17
|376
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|17
|377
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|378
|Max Klare
|TE
|17
|379
|Joey Slye
|K
|17
|380
|Chad Ryland
|K
|17
|381
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|382
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|17
|383
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|17
|384
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|17
|385
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|17
|386
|Riley Patterson
|K
|17
|387
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|388
|Ty Simpson
|QB
|17
|389
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|17
|390
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|17
|391
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|392
|Trey Benson
|RB
|17
|393
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|394
|Brock Wright
|TE
|17
|395
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|396
|Davis Allen
|TE
|17
|397
|Savion Williams
|WR
|17
|398
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|17
|399
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|400
|Washington Commanders
|DST
2026 Fantasy Football Player News
Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (undisclosed) did not take part in Tuesday's training camp practice due to an undisclosed injury, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. It is unclear what Downs is dealing with at the moment and how long he might be out, but details on his situation should emerge sooner rather than later. The Colts were also missing tight end Tyler Warren (groin) and receiver Alece Pierce (ankle), who remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The 25-year-old Downs has stood out this summer in practices as the team's WR1 without Pierce available, so if his latest injury isn't serious, he will have an opportunity for the biggest role he's had on offense in his short time in the NFL with the Colts.
Downs disappointed in Year 3 in 2025 with career lows in catches (58), targets (88), and receiving yards (566) while scoring four times in 16 games played. But with Michael Pittman Jr. out of town and Pierce potentially being eased back early on, Downs could get off to a strong start and never look back. Consider him an under-the-radar WR3/flex target in upcoming fantasy drafts as RotoBaller's No. 39-ranked receiver in 2026.
Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns second-year running back Quinshon Judkins (undisclosed) was back in team drills at training camp on Tuesday, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Judkins was limited to individual drills on Monday in his first day back at practice following an undisclosed injury that he picked up last week. It remains to be seen if Judkins will be cleared to play in the team's preseason finale this Thursday against the New England Patriots, but even if he's not active, the 22-year-old Ohio State product should be just fine for the Week 1 season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The biggest thing holding back Judkins' fantasy value going into his second NFL season is the Browns' offense as a whole, which will be led by veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson, at least early on. After he was taken 36th overall in the second round last April, Judkins led the Browns with 827 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 230 carries across 14 games as a rookie, adding 26 catches for 171 yards through the air. With Dylan Sampson stealing valuable pass-game targets, Judkins should be considered a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex in his second season.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said on Tuesday that he is "not going to get into injuries," but he also said that running back Ashton Jeanty (ankle) is "on the mend," according to Vincent Bonsignore of The California Post. Jeanty caused a stir among the fantasy football community when he injured his right ankle in training camp practice on Sunday and could not put any weight on his leg. Fortunately, the Raiders have reported that the 22-year-old second-year back is dealing with more of a low-ankle sprain than a high-ankle sprain, and they are optimistic that he will be able to suit up for Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins in early September.
Jeanty will not be playing in Thursday's preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers, and we will be keeping a close eye on his status as Week 1 approaches. There is still a chance that he might be questionable to play against the Dolphins to kick off the season or be limited if he is active, but we should have a better idea of that in the coming weeks. In a worst-case scenario in which Jeanty does not play in Week 1, rookie Mike Washington Jr. could see most of the backfield touches for the Raiders. Despite Jeanty's ankle injury, the Boise State product should remain a firm RB2 target in upcoming fantasy football drafts
Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase did not return to practice Tuesday after grabbing his left knee following a deep-ball attempt, but the early signs afterward have been reassuring. Kelsey Conway reported that Chase appeared to be in good spirits and was walking more comfortably as practice continued. Chase later said during an ESPN 1530 radio appearance that he's good and described what happened as a little "hyperextension," adding that he could have kept practicing if he needed to.
Chase remained around the field after the initial scare but did not resume drills. The 26-year-old caught 125 passes for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns across 16 games last season. His own assessment makes Tuesday's incident sound considerably less concerning than it initially appeared, though Cincinnati ultimately kept its star receiver out for the remainder of practice.
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (hip) returned to practice Tuesday, according to Richard Silva. LaPorta had been sidelined since last week after taking a hit to the hip that caused the issue to flare up. Head coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that Detroit felt good about LaPorta's long-term outlook but couldn't guarantee he would be ready for Week 1. Getting him back onto the field five days later is an encouraging development, though his level of participation Tuesday was not immediately clear.
LaPorta was limited to nine games last season, catching 40 passes for 489 yards and three touchdowns. His return doesn't lock in his status for the opener, but it moves things in a much better direction after Detroit spent the end of last week resting him.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
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