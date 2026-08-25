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Updated Top 400 Fantasy Football Rankings: Half-PPR (All Positions)

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Nico Collins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's high-accuracy top 400 half-PPR updated rankings for fantasy football. These updated tiered rankings include all positions for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

In This Article hide
Updated Half-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Player News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's an exciting time for football as we are in the heart of the fantasy football draft season. Week 1 is a few weeks away. With training camp news and injuries, RotoBaller HQ constantly updates our rankings. Today, we focus on our updated top 400 half-PPR fantasy football rankings for 2026 to account for the latest news updates. The overall rankings below are a guide to help with those tough calls and to give you a sense of where you should roughly be drafting that player.

These half-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Nico Collins, Malik Nabers, D'Andre Swift, Jaylen Waddle, Rhamondre Stevenson, Sam LaPorta and more stand among all others.

In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Updated Half-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 4 Puka Nacua WR
1 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 6 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 7 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 8 James Cook III RB
2 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 10 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 11 Derrick Henry RB
2 12 Saquon Barkley RB
2 13 Justin Jefferson WR
2 14 Chase Brown RB
2 15 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 16 Omarion Hampton RB
3 17 De'Von Achane RB
3 18 Drake London WR
3 19 George Pickens WR
3 20 A.J. Brown WR
3 21 Brock Bowers TE
3 22 Chris Olave WR
3 23 Nico Collins WR
3 24 Kyren Williams RB
4 25 Javonte Williams RB
4 26 Malik Nabers WR
4 27 Trey McBride TE
4 28 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 29 Josh Jacobs RB
4 30 DeVonta Smith WR
4 31 Ladd McConkey WR
4 32 Zay Flowers WR
4 33 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 34 Breece Hall RB
4 35 Tee Higgins WR
4 36 D'Andre Swift RB
5 37 Josh Allen QB
5 38 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 39 Rashee Rice WR
5 40 Garrett Wilson WR
5 41 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 42 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 43 Davante Adams WR
5 44 Colston Loveland TE
5 45 Luther Burden III WR
5 46 Jameson Williams WR
5 47 Terry McLaurin WR
5 48 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 49 DJ Moore WR
5 50 Bucky Irving RB
5 51 David Montgomery RB
5 52 Cam Skattebo RB
5 53 Lamar Jackson QB
6 54 Jadarian Price RB
6 55 Mike Evans WR
6 56 Parker Washington WR
6 57 Christian Watson WR
6 58 Jayden Daniels QB
6 59 Jalen Hurts QB
6 60 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 61 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 62 Joe Burrow QB
6 63 Bhayshul Tuten RB
7 64 Tyler Warren TE
7 65 Drake Maye QB
7 66 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 67 Rico Dowdle RB
7 68 Rome Odunze WR
7 69 Jaylen Warren RB
7 70 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 71 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 72 Carnell Tate WR
7 73 Tucker Kraft TE
7 74 Justin Herbert QB
7 75 Caleb Williams QB
7 76 Jayden Reed WR
7 77 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 78 Dak Prescott QB
7 79 Tony Pollard RB
7 80 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 81 Blake Corum RB
7 82 Jonathon Brooks RB
7 83 Jordan Addison WR
7 84 DK Metcalf WR
7 85 Brock Purdy QB
7 86 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 87 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
8 88 Quentin Johnston WR
8 89 Josh Downs WR
8 90 Chuba Hubbard RB
8 91 Sam LaPorta TE
8 92 RJ Harvey RB
8 93 Courtland Sutton WR
8 94 Jaxson Dart QB
8 95 Matthew Stafford QB
8 96 Jordan Mason RB
8 97 Michael Wilson WR
8 98 Xavier Worthy WR
8 99 Jared Goff QB
8 100 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 101 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
8 102 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 103 Stefon Diggs WR
9 104 Bo Nix QB
9 105 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 106 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 107 Baker Mayfield QB
9 108 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 109 George Kittle TE
9 110 Matthew Golden WR
9 111 Makai Lemon WR
9 112 Kyler Murray QB
9 113 KC Concepcion WR
9 114 Alec Pierce WR
9 115 Jordan Love QB
9 116 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 117 Kyle Monangai RB
9 118 Romeo Doubs WR
9 119 Travis Kelce TE
9 120 Jalen Coker WR
9 121 Rachaad White RB
10 122 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
10 123 Malik Willis QB
10 124 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 125 Jakobi Meyers WR
10 126 Dallas Goedert TE
10 127 Khalil Shakir WR
10 128 Mark Andrews TE
10 129 Juwan Johnson TE
10 130 Daniel Jones QB
10 131 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 132 Isaiah Likely TE
10 133 Tyler Shough QB
10 134 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 135 Jake Ferguson TE
10 136 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 137 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 138 Sam Darnold QB
10 139 Tank Bigsby RB
10 140 Tyjae Spears RB
10 141 Brandon Aubrey K
10 142 Jalen McMillan WR
11 143 Jordyn Tyson WR
11 144 Woody Marks RB
11 145 Brenton Strange TE
11 146 Keenan Allen WR
11 147 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 148 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 149 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 150 Denzel Boston WR
11 151 C.J. Stroud QB
11 152 Hunter Henry TE
11 153 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 154 MarShawn Lloyd RB
11 155 Tre Tucker WR
11 156 Jalen Nailor WR
11 157 Houston Texans DST
11 158 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 159 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 160 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 161 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 162 Dalton Schultz TE
11 163 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 164 Ray Davis RB
11 165 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 166 Jonah Coleman RB
11 167 Tre Harris WR
11 168 Cam Ward QB
12 169 Bryce Young QB
12 170 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
12 171 Cam Little K
12 172 Denver Broncos DST
12 173 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 174 Pat Bryant WR
12 175 Calvin Ridley WR
12 176 Jason Myers K
12 177 Cameron Dicker K
12 178 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 179 Devaughn Vele WR
12 180 Jauan Jennings WR
12 181 Dylan Sampson RB
12 182 Caleb Douglas WR
12 183 Travis Hunter WR
12 184 Cyrus Allen WR
12 185 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 186 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 187 Alvin Kamara RB
12 188 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 189 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 190 Isiah Pacheco RB
12 191 Emmett Johnson RB
12 192 Cade Otton TE
12 193 Jaylin Noel WR
12 194 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
12 195 Jaydon Blue RB
12 196 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
12 197 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 198 Zach Charbonnet RB
12 199 Rashod Bateman WR
12 200 Samaje Perine RB
13 201 Malachi Fields WR
13 202 Jacoby Brissett QB
13 203 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 204 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 205 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 206 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 207 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 208 Najee Harris RB
13 209 James Conner RB
13 210 Zachariah Branch WR
13 211 Seth McGowan RB
13 212 Tank Dell WR
13 213 Germie Bernard WR
13 214 Kaelon Black RB
13 215 Braelon Allen RB
13 216 Jake Bates K
13 217 Greg Dulcich TE
13 218 Colby Parkinson TE
13 219 Kenyon Sadiq TE
13 220 AJ Barner TE
13 221 Jaylen Wright RB
13 222 Malik Davis RB
13 223 Sean Tucker RB
13 224 Jordan James RB
13 225 Mike Gesicki TE
13 226 Oronde Gadsden II TE
13 227 Fernando Mendoza QB
14 228 Cooper Kupp WR
14 229 Gunnar Helm TE
14 230 Tua Tagovailoa QB
14 231 Kaytron Allen RB
14 232 Malik Washington WR
14 233 Charlie Kolar TE
14 234 Justice Hill RB
14 235 Geno Smith QB
14 236 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 237 Jahan Dotson WR
14 238 Xavier Hutchinson WR
14 239 Michael Mayer TE
14 240 Tyquan Thornton WR
14 241 Chris Bell WR
14 242 Ted Hurst WR
14 243 Eddy Pineiro K
14 244 Mack Hollins WR
14 245 Darnell Mooney WR
14 246 Demond Claiborne RB
14 247 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 248 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 249 Chimere Dike WR
14 250 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 251 Kalif Raymond WR
14 252 Darren Waller TE
14 253 Christian Kirk WR
14 254 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 255 Philadelphia Eagles DST
14 256 Tyler Loop K
14 257 David Njoku TE
14 258 Evan Engram TE
15 259 Darius Slayton WR
15 260 Kimani Vidal RB
15 261 Evan McPherson K
15 262 Jack Bech WR
15 263 Troy Franklin WR
15 264 DeMario Douglas WR
15 265 Joshua Palmer WR
15 266 Antonio Williams WR
15 267 Greg Dortch WR
15 268 Chris Brooks RB
15 269 Dawson Knox TE
15 270 Darnell Washington TE
15 271 Chris Boswell K
15 272 Xavier Legette WR
15 273 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 274 Deshaun Watson QB
15 275 Bryce Lance WR
15 276 Will Reichard K
15 277 Treylon Burks WR
15 278 Harrison Butker K
15 279 Harrison Mevis K
15 280 Chase McLaughlin K
15 281 Chicago Bears DST
15 282 New England Patriots DST
15 283 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 284 Noah Gray TE
15 285 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 286 Tez Johnson WR
15 287 Cole Kmet TE
15 288 George Holani RB
15 289 Emari Demercado RB
15 290 Trey Smack K
15 291 Demarcus Robinson WR
15 292 Kirk Cousins QB
15 293 Isaiah Davis RB
15 294 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 295 Theo Johnson TE
15 296 Marquise Brown WR
15 297 Adam Randall RB
15 298 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 299 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 300 New York Giants DST
16 301 Cairo Santos K
16 302 Trevor Etienne RB
16 303 Jarquez Hunter RB
16 304 Buffalo Bills DST
16 305 San Francisco 49ers DST
16 306 Ollie Gordon II RB
16 307 Devin Singletary RB
16 308 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 309 Daniel Bellinger TE
16 310 Noah Fant TE
16 311 Keon Coleman WR
16 312 Jake Tonges TE
16 313 Eli Raridon TE
16 314 Elijah Arroyo TE
16 315 Brashard Smith RB
16 316 Skyler Bell WR
16 317 Tutu Atwell WR
16 318 Erick All Jr. TE
16 319 Devin Neal RB
16 320 Wil Lutz K
16 321 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
16 322 Audric Estime RB
16 323 Brandon Aiyuk WR
16 324 Tyler Bass K
16 325 Mason Taylor TE
16 326 Marlin Klein TE
16 327 Eli Stowers TE
16 328 Ty Johnson RB
16 329 Jahdae Walker WR
16 330 Kaleb Johnson RB
16 331 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
16 332 Kyle Juszczyk RB
16 333 Darius Cooper WR
16 334 Kyle Williams WR
16 335 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
16 336 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
16 337 Blake Grupe K
16 338 Jordan Whittington WR
16 339 Charlie Smyth K
16 340 Calvin Austin III WR
16 341 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
16 342 Oscar Delp TE
16 343 Jake Elliott K
16 344 Will Shipley RB
16 345 Austin Hooper TE
16 346 Tennessee Titans DST
16 347 Konata Mumpfield WR
16 348 Luke Schoonmaker TE
16 349 Andy Borregales K
16 350 Matthew Hibner TE
17 351 Michael Penix Jr. QB
17 352 Green Bay Packers DST
17 353 Jaylin Lane WR
17 354 J.J. McCarthy QB
17 355 Nate Boerkircher TE
17 356 Elijah Higgins TE
17 357 Cade Stover TE
17 358 Barion Brown WR
17 359 Tory Horton WR
17 360 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 361 Phil Mafah RB
17 362 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
17 363 Cleveland Browns DST
17 364 Brenen Thompson WR
17 365 Matt Gay K
17 366 Nick Folk K
17 367 Haynes King QB
17 368 Tyler Higbee TE
17 369 Cedric Tillman WR
17 370 Dyami Brown WR
17 371 Jacob Cowing WR
17 372 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 373 Detroit Lions DST
17 374 John Bates TE
17 375 Adam Trautman TE
17 376 Tommy Tremble TE
17 377 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 378 Max Klare TE
17 379 Joey Slye K
17 380 Chad Ryland K
17 381 New York Jets DST
17 382 Ryan Fitzgerald K
17 383 Dylan Laube RB
17 384 Tyler Conklin TE
17 385 Ashton Dulin WR
17 386 Riley Patterson K
17 387 New Orleans Saints DST
17 388 Ty Simpson QB
17 389 Tanner Hudson TE
17 390 Josh Oliver TE
17 391 Carolina Panthers DST
17 392 Trey Benson RB
17 393 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 394 Brock Wright TE
17 395 Miami Dolphins DST
17 396 Davis Allen TE
17 397 Savion Williams WR
17 398 Luke Farrell TE
17 399 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 400 Washington Commanders DST

2026 Fantasy Football Player News

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (undisclosed) did not take part in Tuesday's training camp practice due to an undisclosed injury, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. It is unclear what Downs is dealing with at the moment and how long he might be out, but details on his situation should emerge sooner rather than later. The Colts were also missing tight end Tyler Warren (groin) and receiver Alece Pierce (ankle), who remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The 25-year-old Downs has stood out this summer in practices as the team's WR1 without Pierce available, so if his latest injury isn't serious, he will have an opportunity for the biggest role he's had on offense in his short time in the NFL with the Colts.

Downs disappointed in Year 3 in 2025 with career lows in catches (58), targets (88), and receiving yards (566) while scoring four times in 16 games played. But with Michael Pittman Jr. out of town and Pierce potentially being eased back early on, Downs could get off to a strong start and never look back. Consider him an under-the-radar WR3/flex target in upcoming fantasy drafts as RotoBaller's No. 39-ranked receiver in 2026.

 

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns second-year running back Quinshon Judkins (undisclosed) was back in team drills at training camp on Tuesday, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Judkins was limited to individual drills on Monday in his first day back at practice following an undisclosed injury that he picked up last week. It remains to be seen if Judkins will be cleared to play in the team's preseason finale this Thursday against the New England Patriots, but even if he's not active, the 22-year-old Ohio State product should be just fine for the Week 1 season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The biggest thing holding back Judkins' fantasy value going into his second NFL season is the Browns' offense as a whole, which will be led by veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson, at least early on. After he was taken 36th overall in the second round last April, Judkins led the Browns with 827 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 230 carries across 14 games as a rookie, adding 26 catches for 171 yards through the air. With Dylan Sampson stealing valuable pass-game targets, Judkins should be considered a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex in his second season.

 

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said on Tuesday that he is "not going to get into injuries," but he also said that running back Ashton Jeanty (ankle) is "on the mend," according to Vincent Bonsignore of The California Post. Jeanty caused a stir among the fantasy football community when he injured his right ankle in training camp practice on Sunday and could not put any weight on his leg. Fortunately, the Raiders have reported that the 22-year-old second-year back is dealing with more of a low-ankle sprain than a high-ankle sprain, and they are optimistic that he will be able to suit up for Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins in early September.

Jeanty will not be playing in Thursday's preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers, and we will be keeping a close eye on his status as Week 1 approaches. There is still a chance that he might be questionable to play against the Dolphins to kick off the season or be limited if he is active, but we should have a better idea of that in the coming weeks. In a worst-case scenario in which Jeanty does not play in Week 1, rookie Mike Washington Jr. could see most of the backfield touches for the Raiders. Despite Jeanty's ankle injury, the Boise State product should remain a firm RB2 target in upcoming fantasy football drafts

 

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase did not return to practice Tuesday after grabbing his left knee following a deep-ball attempt, but the early signs afterward have been reassuring. Kelsey Conway reported that Chase appeared to be in good spirits and was walking more comfortably as practice continued. Chase later said during an ESPN 1530 radio appearance that he's good and described what happened as a little "hyperextension," adding that he could have kept practicing if he needed to.

Chase remained around the field after the initial scare but did not resume drills. The 26-year-old caught 125 passes for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns across 16 games last season. His own assessment makes Tuesday's incident sound considerably less concerning than it initially appeared, though Cincinnati ultimately kept its star receiver out for the remainder of practice.

 

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (hip) returned to practice Tuesday, according to Richard Silva. LaPorta had been sidelined since last week after taking a hit to the hip that caused the issue to flare up. Head coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that Detroit felt good about LaPorta's long-term outlook but couldn't guarantee he would be ready for Week 1. Getting him back onto the field five days later is an encouraging development, though his level of participation Tuesday was not immediately clear.

LaPorta was limited to nine games last season, catching 40 passes for 489 yards and three touchdowns. His return doesn't lock in his status for the opener, but it moves things in a much better direction after Detroit spent the end of last week resting him.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Nico Collins, Malik Nabers, D'Andre Swift, Jaylen Waddle, Rhamondre Stevenson, Sam and LaPorta:

Nico Collins
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Chris Olave
Nico Collins
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A.J. Brown
Nico Collins
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Brock Bowers
Nico Collins
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Malik Nabers
Nico Collins
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George Pickens
Nico Collins
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Trey McBride
Nico Collins
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Omarion Hampton
Nico Collins
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Kyren Williams
Nico Collins
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Derrick Henry
Nico Collins
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Javonte Williams
Nico Collins
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Drake London
Nico Collins
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Ladd McConkey
Nico Collins
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Chase Brown
Nico Collins
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Nico Collins
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Kenneth Walker III
Nico Collins
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Devonta Smith
Nico Collins
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De'Von Achane
Nico Collins
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Zay Flowers
Nico Collins
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Saquon Barkley
Nico Collins
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Josh Jacobs
Nico Collins
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Justin Jefferson
Nico Collins
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Tee Higgins
Nico Collins
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James Cook III
Nico Collins
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Breece Hall
Nico Collins
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CeeDee Lamb
Nico Collins
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Ashton Jeanty
Nico Collins
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Nico Collins
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D'Andre Swift
Nico Collins
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Jonathan Taylor
Nico Collins
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Josh Allen
Nico Collins
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Nico Collins
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Rashee Rice
Nico Collins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Nico Collins
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Garrett Wilson
Nico Collins
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Ja'Marr Chase
Nico Collins
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Jeremiyah Love
Nico Collins
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Puka Nacua
Nico Collins
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Emeka Egbuka
Nico Collins
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Bijan Robinson
Nico Collins
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Davante Adams
Nico Collins
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Nico Collins
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Jaylen Waddle
Nico Collins
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Colston Loveland
Nico Collins
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Luther Burden III
Nico Collins
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Terry Mclaurin
Nico Collins
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Jameson Williams
Nico Collins
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Tetairoa McMillan
Nico Collins
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DJ Moore
Nico Collins
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Bucky Irving
Nico Collins
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Mike Evans
Nico Collins
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David Montgomery
Nico Collins
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Lamar Jackson
Nico Collins
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Parker Washington
Nico Collins
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Cam Skattebo
Nico Collins
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Jadarian Price
Nico Collins
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Christian Watson
Nico Collins
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Jayden Daniels
Nico Collins
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Jalen Hurts
Nico Collins
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Nico Collins
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Bhayshul Tuten
Nico Collins
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Joe Burrow
Nico Collins
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Tyler Warren
Nico Collins
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Quinshon Judkins
Nico Collins
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Nico Collins
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Drake Maye
Nico Collins
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Rome Odunze
Nico Collins
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Jaylen Warren
Nico Collins
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Nico Collins
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Rico Dowdle
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Carnell Tate
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Tucker Kraft
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Jayden Reed
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Justin Herbert
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Caleb Williams
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Trevor Lawrence
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Dak Prescott
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Tony Pollard
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DK Metcalf
Nico Collins
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Jordan Addison
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J.K. Dobbins
Nico Collins
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Jonathon Brooks
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Brock Purdy
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Josh Downs
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Blake Corum
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Patrick Mahomes II
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Quentin Johnston
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Sam Laporta
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Courtland Sutton
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Chuba Hubbard
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Jaxson Dart
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Michael Wilson
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RJ Harvey
Nico Collins
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Matthew Stafford
Nico Collins
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Nico Collins
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Xavier Worthy
Nico Collins
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Jordan Mason
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KC Concepcion
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Wan'dale Robinson
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De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jakobi Meyers
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Keenan Allen
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Jordyn Tyson
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Tre Tucker
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Pat Bryant
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Devaughn Vele
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Adonai Mitchell
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Jauan Jennings
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Caleb Douglas
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Travis Hunter
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Cyrus Allen
Nico Collins
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Dontayvion Wicks
Nico Collins
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Nico Collins
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Jaylin Noel
Nico Collins
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Nico Collins
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Jerry Jeudy
Nico Collins
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Malachi Fields
Nico Collins
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Rashod Bateman
Nico Collins
vs
Zachariah Branch
Nico Collins
vs
Germie Bernard
Nico Collins
vs
Tank Dell
Nico Collins
vs
Cooper Kupp
Malik Nabers
vs
A.J. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Trey McBride
Malik Nabers
vs
Nico Collins
Malik Nabers
vs
Kyren Williams
Malik Nabers
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Chris Olave
Malik Nabers
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Malik Nabers
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Brock Bowers
Malik Nabers
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Malik Nabers
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Malik Nabers
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Malik Nabers
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Malik Nabers
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Malik Nabers
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Malik Nabers
vs
Zay Flowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake London
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Jacobs
Malik Nabers
vs
Chase Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Tee Higgins
Malik Nabers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Malik Nabers
vs
Breece Hall
Malik Nabers
vs
De'Von Achane
Malik Nabers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Malik Nabers
vs
Saquon Barkley
Malik Nabers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Malik Nabers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Allen
Malik Nabers
vs
James Cook III
Malik Nabers
vs
Rashee Rice
Malik Nabers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Malik Nabers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Malik Nabers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Malik Nabers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Nabers
vs
Davante Adams
Malik Nabers
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Malik Nabers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Nabers
vs
Colston Loveland
Malik Nabers
vs
Puka Nacua
Malik Nabers
vs
Luther Burden III
Malik Nabers
vs
Bijan Robinson
Malik Nabers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Malik Nabers
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Malik Nabers
vs
Jameson Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Malik Nabers
vs
DJ Moore
Malik Nabers
vs
Bucky Irving
Malik Nabers
vs
Mike Evans
Malik Nabers
vs
David Montgomery
Malik Nabers
vs
Lamar Jackson
Malik Nabers
vs
Parker Washington
Malik Nabers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Malik Nabers
vs
Jadarian Price
Malik Nabers
vs
Christian Watson
Malik Nabers
vs
Jayden Daniels
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen Hurts
Malik Nabers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Malik Nabers
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Malik Nabers
vs
Joe Burrow
Malik Nabers
vs
Tyler Warren
Malik Nabers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Malik Nabers
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake Maye
Malik Nabers
vs
Rome Odunze
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Warren
Malik Nabers
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Rico Dowdle
Malik Nabers
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Malik Nabers
vs
Carnell Tate
Malik Nabers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Malik Nabers
vs
Jayden Reed
Malik Nabers
vs
Justin Herbert
Malik Nabers
vs
Caleb Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Malik Nabers
vs
Dak Prescott
Malik Nabers
vs
Tony Pollard
Malik Nabers
vs
DK Metcalf
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Jordan Addison
Malik Nabers
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Malik Nabers
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Malik Nabers
vs
Brock Purdy
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Downs
Malik Nabers
vs
Blake Corum
Malik Nabers
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Malik Nabers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Malik Nabers
vs
Sam Laporta
Malik Nabers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Malik Nabers
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaxson Dart
Malik Nabers
vs
Michael Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
RJ Harvey
Malik Nabers
vs
Matthew Stafford
Malik Nabers
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Malik Nabers
vs
Jordan Mason
Malik Nabers
vs
Jared Goff
Malik Nabers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Malik Nabers
vs
Matthew Golden
Malik Nabers
vs
Makai Lemon
Malik Nabers
vs
KC Concepcion
Malik Nabers
vs
Romeo Doubs
Malik Nabers
vs
Alec Pierce
Malik Nabers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Nabers
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen Coker
Malik Nabers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malik Nabers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Malik Nabers
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Malik Nabers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen McMillan
Malik Nabers
vs
Keenan Allen
Malik Nabers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Malik Nabers
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Malik Nabers
vs
Denzel Boston
Malik Nabers
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen Nailor
Malik Nabers
vs
Tre Tucker
Malik Nabers
vs
Tre Harris
Malik Nabers
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Malik Nabers
vs
Calvin Ridley
Malik Nabers
vs
Pat Bryant
Malik Nabers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Malik Nabers
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Malik Nabers
vs
Jauan Jennings
Malik Nabers
vs
Caleb Douglas
Malik Nabers
vs
Travis Hunter
Malik Nabers
vs
Cyrus Allen
Malik Nabers
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Malik Nabers
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylin Noel
Malik Nabers
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Malik Nabers
vs
Malachi Fields
Malik Nabers
vs
Rashod Bateman
Malik Nabers
vs
Zachariah Branch
Malik Nabers
vs
Germie Bernard
Malik Nabers
vs
Tank Dell
Malik Nabers
vs
Cooper Kupp
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ashton Jeanty
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Breece Hall
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rashee Rice
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tee Higgins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Garrett Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Jacobs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jeremiyah Love
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zay Flowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emeka Egbuka
D'Andre Swift
vs
Devonta Smith
D'Andre Swift
vs
Davante Adams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Waddle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ladd McConkey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Colston Loveland
D'Andre Swift
vs
Javonte Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Luther Burden III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyren Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Terry Mclaurin
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trey McBride
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jameson Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malik Nabers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
D'Andre Swift
vs
A.J. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
DJ Moore
D'Andre Swift
vs
Nico Collins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bucky Irving
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Olave
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Evans
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brock Bowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
David Montgomery
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Pickens
D'Andre Swift
vs
Lamar Jackson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Omarion Hampton
D'Andre Swift
vs
Parker Washington
D'Andre Swift
vs
Derrick Henry
D'Andre Swift
vs
Cam Skattebo
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake London
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jadarian Price
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chase Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian Watson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Walker III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jayden Daniels
D'Andre Swift
vs
De'Von Achane
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jalen Hurts
D'Andre Swift
vs
Saquon Barkley
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justin Jefferson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
D'Andre Swift
vs
James Cook III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Joe Burrow
D'Andre Swift
vs
CeeDee Lamb
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Quinshon Judkins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathan Taylor
D'Andre Swift
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake Maye
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian McCaffrey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rome Odunze
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Puka Nacua
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bijan Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rico Dowdle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
D'Andre Swift
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
D'Andre Swift
vs
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D'Andre Swift
vs
Tucker Kraft
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jayden Reed
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justin Herbert
D'Andre Swift
vs
Caleb Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trevor Lawrence
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dak Prescott
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tony Pollard
D'Andre Swift
vs
DK Metcalf
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jordan Addison
D'Andre Swift
vs
J.K. Dobbins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathon Brooks
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brock Purdy
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Downs
D'Andre Swift
vs
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D'Andre Swift
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
D'Andre Swift
vs
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D'Andre Swift
vs
Sam Laporta
D'Andre Swift
vs
Courtland Sutton
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chuba Hubbard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaxson Dart
D'Andre Swift
vs
Michael Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
RJ Harvey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Matthew Stafford
D'Andre Swift
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Xavier Worthy
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jordan Mason
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jared Goff
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rachaad White
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyle Monangai
D'Andre Swift
vs
Keaton Mitchell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyjae Spears
D'Andre Swift
vs
Woody Marks
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tank Bigsby
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Allgeier
D'Andre Swift
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonah Coleman
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ray Davis
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dylan Sampson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Alvin Kamara
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emmett Johnson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Isiah Pacheco
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaydon Blue
D'Andre Swift
vs
Samaje Perine
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zach Charbonnet
D'Andre Swift
vs
James Conner
D'Andre Swift
vs
Najee Harris
D'Andre Swift
vs
Seth McGowan
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Wright
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kaelon Black
D'Andre Swift
vs
Braelon Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malik Davis
D'Andre Swift
vs
Sean Tucker
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jordan James
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kaytron Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justice Hill
D'Andre Swift
vs
Demond Claiborne
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emanuel Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Nicholas Singleton
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kimani Vidal
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Brooks
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Holani
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emari Demercado
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Allen
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Waddle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Breece Hall
Jaylen Waddle
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Joe Burrow
Jaylen Waddle
vs
A.J. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake Maye
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chase Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaylen Waddle
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jayden Reed
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Herbert
Jaylen Waddle
vs
James Cook III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Caleb Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dak Prescott
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Waddle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brock Purdy
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Blake Corum
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
RJ Harvey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jordan Mason
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jared Goff
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Makai Lemon
Jaylen Waddle
vs
KC Concepcion
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Alec Pierce
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Keenan Allen
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Denzel Boston
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tre Tucker
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tre Harris
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Pat Bryant
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Travis Hunter
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cyrus Allen
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Malachi Fields
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Zachariah Branch
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Germie Bernard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tank Dell
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cooper Kupp
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Joe Burrow
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian Watson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jadarian Price
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Parker Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake Maye
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rome Odunze
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
David Montgomery
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Carnell Tate
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jameson Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jayden Reed
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justin Herbert
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Colston Loveland
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Caleb Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Davante Adams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dak Prescott
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tony Pollard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DK Metcalf
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashee Rice
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Addison
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brock Purdy
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Breece Hall
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Downs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tee Higgins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Blake Corum
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Zay Flowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devonta Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sam Laporta
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trey McBride
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
RJ Harvey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Nabers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
A.J. Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Nico Collins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Olave
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Mason
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brock Bowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jared Goff
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Pickens
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake London
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chase Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bo Nix
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
De'Von Achane
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Matthew Golden
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Makai Lemon
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rachaad White
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Woody Marks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ray Davis
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaydon Blue
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Samaje Perine
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Conner
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Najee Harris
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Seth McGowan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kaelon Black
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Braelon Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Davis
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sean Tucker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan James
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kaytron Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justice Hill
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Demond Claiborne
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Brooks
Sam Laporta
vs
Quentin Johnston
Sam Laporta
vs
Courtland Sutton
Sam Laporta
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Sam Laporta
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Sam Laporta
vs
Blake Corum
Sam Laporta
vs
Jaxson Dart
Sam Laporta
vs
Josh Downs
Sam Laporta
vs
Michael Wilson
Sam Laporta
vs
Brock Purdy
Sam Laporta
vs
RJ Harvey
Sam Laporta
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Sam Laporta
vs
Matthew Stafford
Sam Laporta
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Sam Laporta
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Jordan Addison
Sam Laporta
vs
Xavier Worthy
Sam Laporta
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Jordan Mason
Sam Laporta
vs
DK Metcalf
Sam Laporta
vs
Jared Goff
Sam Laporta
vs
Tony Pollard
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Dak Prescott
Sam Laporta
vs
Stefon Diggs
Sam Laporta
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Sam Laporta
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Sam Laporta
vs
Caleb Williams
Sam Laporta
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Sam Laporta
vs
Justin Herbert
Sam Laporta
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Jayden Reed
Sam Laporta
vs
Bo Nix
Sam Laporta
vs
Tucker Kraft
Sam Laporta
vs
Baker Mayfield
Sam Laporta
vs
Carnell Tate
Sam Laporta
vs
Matthew Golden
Sam Laporta
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Sam Laporta
vs
Makai Lemon
Sam Laporta
vs
Rico Dowdle
Sam Laporta
vs
George Kittle
Sam Laporta
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
KC Concepcion
Sam Laporta
vs
Jaylen Warren
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Sam Laporta
vs
Rome Odunze
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyler Murray
Sam Laporta
vs
Drake Maye
Sam Laporta
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Jordan Love
Sam Laporta
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Sam Laporta
vs
Romeo Doubs
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyler Warren
Sam Laporta
vs
Alec Pierce
Sam Laporta
vs
Joe Burrow
Sam Laporta
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Sam Laporta
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Sam Laporta
vs
Travis Kelce
Sam Laporta
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Sam Laporta
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Sam Laporta
vs
Jalen Hurts
Sam Laporta
vs
Rachaad White
Sam Laporta
vs
Jayden Daniels
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyle Monangai
Sam Laporta
vs
Christian Watson
Sam Laporta
vs
Jalen Coker
Sam Laporta
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Jadarian Price
Sam Laporta
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Sam Laporta
vs
Cam Skattebo
Sam Laporta
vs
Malik Willis
Sam Laporta
vs
Parker Washington
Sam Laporta
vs
Dallas Goedert
Sam Laporta
vs
Lamar Jackson
Sam Laporta
vs
Khalil Shakir
Sam Laporta
vs
David Montgomery
Sam Laporta
vs
Juwan Johnson
Sam Laporta
vs
Mike Evans
Sam Laporta
vs
Mark Andrews
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vs
Bucky Irving
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Daniel Jones
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DJ Moore
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vs
Keaton Mitchell
Sam Laporta
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Sam Laporta
vs
Jake Ferguson
Sam Laporta
vs
Jameson Williams
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyler Shough
Sam Laporta
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Sam Laporta
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Sam Laporta
vs
Luther Burden III
Sam Laporta
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Colston Loveland
Sam Laporta
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyjae Spears
Sam Laporta
vs
Davante Adams
Sam Laporta
vs
Isaiah Likely
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vs
Emeka Egbuka
Sam Laporta
vs
Sam Darnold
Sam Laporta
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Sam Laporta
vs
Brock Bowers
Sam Laporta
vs
Trey McBride
Sam Laporta
vs
Brenton Strange
Sam Laporta
vs
Hunter Henry
Sam Laporta
vs
T.J. Hockenson
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vs
Dalton Schultz
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vs
Terrance Ferguson
Sam Laporta
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Sam Laporta
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Sam Laporta
vs
Cade Otton
Sam Laporta
vs
Greg Dulcich
Sam Laporta
vs
Colby Parkinson
Sam Laporta
vs
AJ Barner
Sam Laporta
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Sam Laporta
vs
Mike Gesicki
Sam Laporta
vs
Charlie Kolar
Sam Laporta
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Sam Laporta
vs
Gunnar Helm
Sam Laporta
vs
Michael Mayer
Sam Laporta
vs
Darren Waller
Sam Laporta
vs
David Njoku
Sam Laporta
vs
Evan Engram
Sam Laporta
vs
Darnell Washington
Sam Laporta
vs
Dawson Knox
Sam Laporta
vs
Noah Gray
Sam Laporta
vs
Cole Kmet
Sam Laporta
vs
Theo Johnson
Sam Laporta
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Sam Laporta
vs
Noah Fant
Sam Laporta
vs
Jake Tonges
Sam Laporta
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Sam Laporta
vs
Eli Raridon
Sam Laporta
vs
Erick All Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Mason Taylor
Sam Laporta
vs
Marlin Klein
Sam Laporta
vs
Eli Stowers
Sam Laporta
vs
Oscar Delp
Sam Laporta
vs
Austin Hooper
Sam Laporta
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Luke Schoonmaker
Sam Laporta
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Matthew Hibner
Sam Laporta
vs
Cade Stover
Sam Laporta
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Isiah Canion Making Strides
NFL

Cam Vaughn Files Lawsuit to Enter Transfer Portal
CFB

Fame Ijeboi Entrenched as Purdue RB1
CFB

Legend Bey Earning Playing Time?
CFB

Anthony Hankerson Enters Transfer Portal
CFB

Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris Ruled Ineligible
CFB

Trent Hendrick Remains Eligible Despite Recent Big Ten Ruling
CFB

Brady Hunt Banged Up, Avoids Major Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Not Ruling Out Shohei Ohtani Pitching on Sunday
Roman Anthony

Thinks he Could Return on Friday
Aaron Judge

Expected to Hit in the Cages on Tuesday
CFB

Maurice Gleaton Jr. No Longer On Arkansas Football Roster
CFB

Gio Lopez Named As Wake Forest Starting Quarterback
Max Fried

Could Return on Saturday During Doubleheader
Hunter Goodman

Reinstated and Starting on Tuesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Says He's Good After Hyperextending his Knee
Kenyon Sadiq

Jets to "Scale Back" Kenyon Sadiq's Role
Chris Olave

Appears Fine After Late-Practice Injury Scare
Sam LaPorta

Resumes Work After Hip Issue
Ja'Marr Chase

Exits Practice with Pain in Left Knee
CFB

Arion Carter's Suspension Reduced to One Game
Kenneth Walker

Strong Summer Interrupted by Foot Issue
Cal Raleigh

has First Career Three-Homer Game on Monday
Alec Pierce

Expected to Return to Practice This Week
NFL

New Study Reveals High Rate of CTE Among NFL Players
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to Start over Jared Curtis in Week 1
Brandon Williams

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Warriors
CFB

Big Ten to Ban NFL Players from Returning to Collegiate Play
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
NBA

TyTy Washington Jr. Signs with ASVEL
Aday Mara

Works on Conditioning
Isaiah Joe

Brings Title Experience to Pistons Bench
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Ashton Jeanty

Not Believed to Have a Serious Injury, Uncertain for Week 1
Quentin Grimes

Eyes Key Lakers Perimeter Role
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Nikola Vučević

Nikola Vucevic Downplays Celtics Rift
Kristoffer Reitan

Hoping Adjustments Work Again in Atlanta
Hideki Matsuyama

Hopes to Resume Late-Season Form in Atlanta
Xander Schauffele

One to Watch in Atlanta This Week
Sam Burns

Poised to Rebound at TOUR Championship
Cameron Young

Seeking More Consistent Putting at TOUR Championship
CFB

Walker Eget Wins Duke Quarterback Job
Jaden Hardy

Being Discussed in Sign-and-Trade Talks
Shaedon Sharpe

Suffers Torn Meniscus
CFB

Jackson Arnold, Alex Orji Will Both Play Against Memphis
CFB

Alabama Receiver Lotzeir Brooks Spotted at Practice On Monday
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Starting QB Job for the Taking for Michael Penix Jr.
Bryan Woo

100 Percent Confident he Can Start on Wednesday
Willy Adames

Giants Place Willy Adames on Injured List With Elbow Sprain
Ketel Marte

Expected to be Activated Next Tuesday
Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs Non-Committal on Patrick Mahomes' Week 1 Status
CFB

Northwestern Names Aidan Chiles As Starting Quarterback
Jeremiyah Love

Progressing But Won't Practice This Week
Leo De Vries

to Miss Four Weeks With Shoulder Injury
CJ Abrams

Back as the DH on Monday
Malik Nabers

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey, Remains on Track to Play in Week 1
CFB

Miami-Ohio Names Kansas Transfer David McComb As The Starting QB
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Houston Transfer Zeon Chriss-Gremillion Named Tulane's Starting Quarterback
Chuba Hubbard

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
CFB

Alabama DL Jeremiah Beaman Injured In Sunday's Practice
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Kayshon Boutte

Gets Fresh Start in Houston
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Puka Nacua

Still Not Back at Practice
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
MarQuel Mederos

Returns To The Win Column
Chuba Hubbard

Panthers to Use RB Committee if Chuba Hubbard is Good to Go
Ryan Blaney

Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
Denny Hamlin

Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
DK Metcalf

Returns to Practice, Says He's 100 Percent
TreVeyon Henderson

Departs Practice Early With Potential Injury
CFB

Boobie Feaster to Have Role in Freshman Season
CFB

Aaron Philo Named Week 1 Starter for Florida
Shedeur Sanders

to Begin His Second Season as Browns' Backup
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Simone Fontecchio

Explains Why He Stayed with Heat
Chaney Johnson

Eyes Standard Contract with Nets
Cale Makar

Avalanche "Confident" About Signing Cale Makar to New Deal
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Declares Himself Healthy
Klay Thompson

Praised by Pat Riley After Heat Signing
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
Jimmy Butler III

Has No Firm Timeline for Return
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
Payton Pritchard

Wants to Improve at Drawing Fouls
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Wants to Play 2-4 More Years
Klay Thompson

Signs Two-Year Deal with Heat
Oso Ighodaro

is Working on his Three-Point Game
Shohei Ohtani

Could Pitch Next Week
Jac Caglianone

Scratched on Sunday With Ankle Soreness
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Eased Back in Lower-Leverage Role When he Returns
Tyler Glasnow

to Return on Tuesday Against Braves
Ryan Blaney

the Favorite to Win at New Hampshire
Christopher Bell

Should Contend for Another Win at New Hampshire
NBA

Dalano Banton Draws EuroLeague Interest
Denny Hamlin

No Reason to Expect a Bad Race From Denny Hamlin
Cleveland Cavaliers

Bruce Brown Linked to Cavaliers in Free Agency
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Strong at New Hampshire
Miami Heat

Keshad Johnson Could Rejoin Heat
Miami Heat

Nick Richards Emerges as Heat Frontcourt Target
Joey Logano

a Great DFS Option at New Hampshire
Chase Briscoe

Has Potential at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Searching for First Top-Five Finish in Months
William Byron

Is Another Top-10 Finish in the Cards for William Byron?
Tyler Reddick

Has Never Finished in the Top Five at New Hampshire
Chase Elliott

Struggling to Find Speed at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Contend for the Win at New Hampshire?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Prime DFS Option at New Hampshire
Austin Cindric

Temper Your Expectations with Austin Cindric at New Hampshire
Erik Jones

Is Erik Jones a Sleeper Option at New Hampshire?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Fifth as Chase Looms
Shohei Ohtani

Throwing Live BP Session on Saturday
Cody Bellinger

to Return on Sunday
Bryan Woo

Won't Make a Start This Weekend
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Concussion Injured List
Andy Pages

Expected to Miss 4-5 Weeks With Hand Fracture
Gregory Rodrigues

Set For UFC Sacramento Main Event
Anthony Hernandez

Returns At UFC Sacramento
Vitor Petrino

Set For UFC Sacramento Co-Main Event
Serghei Spivac

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Roman Dolidze

In Dire Need Of Win
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Set For Light Heavyweight Debut
MarQuel Mederos

An Underdog At UFC Sacramento
Mason Jones

Looks To Extend His Win Streak To Eight
Ketel Marte

is Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Adam Engstrom

Canadiens Open to Trading Adam Engstrom
Morgan Rielly

Expects to Start Season in Toronto
Sidney Crosby

Expected to Discuss New Contract Before End of Offseason
Drake Batherson

Seeking Eight-Year Extension
Alexander Romanov

Healthy After Shoulder Surgery
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