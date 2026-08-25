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Should I Draft Cyrus Allen, Caleb Douglas or Zachariah Branch? Fantasy Football Outlooks for Rookie WRs

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Cyrus Allen - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Should you draft Cyrus Allen, Caleb Douglas or Zachariah Branch in fantasy football in 2026? RotoBaller's fantasy outlooks for these rookies wide receivers.

In This Article hide
Cyrus Allen Fantasy Football Outlook
Caleb Douglas Fantasy Football Outlook
Zachariah Branch Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Targeting rookie wide receivers can provide your fantasy team with a high-upside lottery ticket. Over the past few seasons, many high-end rookie wideouts have quickly made an impact in the league and become league-winners like Brian Thomas Jr. in 2024 and even Emeka Egbuka for the first half of the 2025 season.

However, in this piece, we will look a bit deeper. Below, we will spotlight three rookie wide receivers who were drafted later in the NFL Draft but still have a path to thrive in their debut campaigns.

Should fantasy managers consider selecting these wide receivers late in their 2026 fantasy football drafts? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Cyrus Allen Fantasy Football Outlook

When looking at training camp risers, Cyrus Allen sits near the top of a very short list of players. The rookie wideout out of Cincinnati has quickly found a home in Kansas City and has looked quite impressive being put in key roles throughout camp.

Early reports of the Chiefs camp suggested Allen was emerging as a "favorite" target of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While it was still very early in camp and the team's top wideout, Rashee Rice, was gradually increasing his workload after returning from a knee injury, it is very promising to see Allen quickly find a role.

In his preseason debut, Allen brought in two of his five targets for 20 yards. Then in his second contest, Allen brought in three of his five targets for a much lower seven yards.

During his final season in college, the fifth-round selection out of Cincinnati found the back of the end zone 13 times (season-high) while tallying 674 yards on 51 receptions.

While it may seem Allen is not expected to take on a large role early in the season, he surprisingly has a path to fantasy relevance. As noted earlier, Rice is still working his way back from a knee injury and has shown signs of slowing down in training camp. Additionally, the team's No. 2 option, Xavier Worthy, is still battling shoulder issues that hindered his sophomore campaign.

While Allen is still nothing more than a late-round dart throw, he does carry some intriguing upside, especially given his strong play in training camp. If Rice or Worthy face any kind of setback, Allen could see a near every-down role.

 

Caleb Douglas Fantasy Football Outlook

The third-round pick out of Texas Tech has the clearest path to early-season targets on this list. Douglas will join the sport's weakest WR room in Miami, which is headlined by Malik Washington and Jalen Tolbert. With Jaylen Waddle now in Denver and Tyreek Hill on the free agent market, Douglas can immediately step into a prominent role in his debut season.

Douglas posted back-to-back 800-yard campaigns to end his college career and even found the back of the end zone a season-best seven times during the 2025 season.

Throughout camp, Douglas has been credited for performing at a high level and was even awarded for this play by being listed as a starting receiver on the team's initial unofficial depth chart. While there is still ample time for another option behind him, such as Chris Bell or Tutu Atwell, to emerge, it appears Douglas is well-positioned to serve as a starter alongside Tolbert and Washington.

The 22-year-old had a brief injury scare last week but was able to return to practice, suggesting he should not face any restrictions early in the season.

Even though the Miami Dolphins do not project to be overly effective in 2026, Douglas could operate as a high-volume option for young QB Malik Willis. Seeing the wideout held out of last week's preseason contest further indicates where the Dolphins project him on the opening depth chart.

When looking for a potential early-season FLEX option in the later rounds, Douglas should be the preferred target among the names in this piece.

 

Zachariah Branch Fantasy Football Outlook

The final wide receiver highlighted in this piece is from Atlanta. Branch joined the Falcons with the 79th overall pick in this spring's draft out of Georgia. With the Bulldogs, Branch ended his time posting an impressive 811-yard campaign with six touchdowns on a season-high 81 receptions.

However, unlike the names before, his playing time, at least early in the season, may not be as clear.

While Branch was viewed as an early standout in team OTAs and training camp, his preseason usage suggests he may be deployed in a depth role for the early going of the campaign. In their preseason opener, Branch brought in just two of his four targets and followed suit with another two-catch effort in Week 2.

However, it was notable to see Branch deployed with the reserves in last week's preseason contest, as starters such as Drake London, Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus were all held out. This usage suggests Branch will likely begin his NFL career on special teams and see occasional snaps in specific formations.

As a result, managers in shallower-draft formats should keep Branch off their draft boards for the foreseeable future. While he may eventually emerge as a stash option later in the campaign, for now, Branch is not expected to take on a larger target share in this offense.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Cyrus Allen, Caleb Douglas, Zachariah Branch. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Cyrus Allen, Caleb Douglas, Zachariah Branch:

Cyrus Allen
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Travis Hunter
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Pat Freiermuth
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Caleb Douglas
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Alvin Kamara
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Cameron Dicker
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Dylan Sampson
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Isaac TeSlaa
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Jauan Jennings
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Aaron Rodgers
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Jason Myers
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Cade Otton
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Adonai Mitchell
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Jaylin Noel
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Devaughn Vele
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Pat Bryant
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Denver Broncos
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Emmett Johnson
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Cam Little
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Jerry Jeudy
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Calvin Ridley
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Malachi Fields
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Ja'Kobi Lane
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Isiah Pacheco
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
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Rashod Bateman
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Bryce Young
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Jaydon Blue
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Cam Ward
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Samaje Perine
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Ray Davis
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Zach Charbonnet
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Jonah Coleman
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Jacoby Brissett
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Chig Okonkwo
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Minnesota Vikings
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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Jacksonville Jaguars
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Tre Harris
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Terrance Ferguson
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Los Angeles Chargers
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Baltimore Ravens
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Los Angeles Rams
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Zachariah Branch
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Dalton Schultz
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James Conner
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Seattle Seahawks
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Najee Harris
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T.J. Hockenson
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Germie Bernard
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Houston Texans
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Tank Dell
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Tre Tucker
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Greg Dulcich
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Puka Nacua
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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CeeDee Lamb
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Justin Jefferson
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Drake London
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George Pickens
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Chris Olave
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Nico Collins
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A.J. Brown
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Malik Nabers
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Ladd McConkey
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Devonta Smith
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Zay Flowers
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Tee Higgins
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Rashee Rice
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Garrett Wilson
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Emeka Egbuka
Cyrus Allen
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Davante Adams
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Jaylen Waddle
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Luther Burden III
Cyrus Allen
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Terry Mclaurin
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Jameson Williams
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Tetairoa McMillan
Caleb Douglas
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Cameron Dicker
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Travis Hunter
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Dylan Sampson
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Cyrus Allen
Caleb Douglas
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Jauan Jennings
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Pat Freiermuth
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Jason Myers
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Alvin Kamara
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Adonai Mitchell
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Dontayvion Wicks
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Devaughn Vele
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Isaac TeSlaa
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Pat Bryant
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Aaron Rodgers
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Denver Broncos
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Cade Otton
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Cam Little
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Jaylin Noel
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Calvin Ridley
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Cam Ward
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Malachi Fields
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Ray Davis
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Isiah Pacheco
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Jonah Coleman
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Rashod Bateman
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Chig Okonkwo
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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Tre Harris
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Zach Charbonnet
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Terrance Ferguson
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Minnesota Vikings
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Los Angeles Rams
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Jacksonville Jaguars
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Dalton Schultz
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Seattle Seahawks
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Los Angeles Chargers
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T.J. Hockenson
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Baltimore Ravens
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Houston Texans
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Zachariah Branch
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Tre Tucker
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James Conner
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Tyler Allgeier
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Jalen Nailor
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Germie Bernard
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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CeeDee Lamb
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George Pickens
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Chris Olave
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Nico Collins
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A.J. Brown
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Malik Nabers
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Ladd McConkey
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Devonta Smith
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Tee Higgins
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Rashee Rice
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Garrett Wilson
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Emeka Egbuka
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Davante Adams
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Jaylen Waddle
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Luther Burden III
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Terry Mclaurin
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Jameson Williams
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Tetairoa McMillan
Zachariah Branch
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Baltimore Ravens
Zachariah Branch
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James Conner
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Los Angeles Chargers
Zachariah Branch
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Najee Harris
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Zachariah Branch
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Germie Bernard
Zachariah Branch
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Zachariah Branch
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Tank Dell
Zachariah Branch
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Minnesota Vikings
Zachariah Branch
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Greg Dulcich
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Jacoby Brissett
Zachariah Branch
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Colby Parkinson
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Zach Charbonnet
Zachariah Branch
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Seth McGowan
Zachariah Branch
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Samaje Perine
Zachariah Branch
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Jake Bates
Zachariah Branch
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Jaydon Blue
Zachariah Branch
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Jaylen Wright
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Rashod Bateman
Zachariah Branch
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Kaelon Black
Zachariah Branch
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Isiah Pacheco
Zachariah Branch
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Braelon Allen
Zachariah Branch
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Malachi Fields
Zachariah Branch
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AJ Barner
Zachariah Branch
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Jerry Jeudy
Zachariah Branch
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Kenyon Sadiq
Zachariah Branch
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Emmett Johnson
Zachariah Branch
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Mike Gesicki
Zachariah Branch
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Zachariah Branch
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Malik Davis
Zachariah Branch
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Zachariah Branch
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Sean Tucker
Zachariah Branch
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Jaylin Noel
Zachariah Branch
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Fernando Mendoza
Zachariah Branch
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Cade Otton
Zachariah Branch
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Cooper Kupp
Zachariah Branch
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Aaron Rodgers
Zachariah Branch
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Charlie Kolar
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Isaac TeSlaa
Zachariah Branch
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Jordan James
Zachariah Branch
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Dontayvion Wicks
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Oronde Gadsden II
Zachariah Branch
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Alvin Kamara
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Gunnar Helm
Zachariah Branch
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Pat Freiermuth
Zachariah Branch
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Kaytron Allen
Zachariah Branch
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Cyrus Allen
Zachariah Branch
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Tua Tagovailoa
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Travis Hunter
Zachariah Branch
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Malik Washington
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Caleb Douglas
Zachariah Branch
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Andrei Iosivas
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Cameron Dicker
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Justice Hill
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Dylan Sampson
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Geno Smith
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Jauan Jennings
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Michael Mayer
Zachariah Branch
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Puka Nacua
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zachariah Branch
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zachariah Branch
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CeeDee Lamb
Zachariah Branch
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Justin Jefferson
Zachariah Branch
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Drake London
Zachariah Branch
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George Pickens
Zachariah Branch
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Chris Olave
Zachariah Branch
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Nico Collins
Zachariah Branch
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A.J. Brown
Zachariah Branch
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Malik Nabers
Zachariah Branch
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Ladd McConkey
Zachariah Branch
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Devonta Smith
Zachariah Branch
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Zay Flowers
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Tee Higgins
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Rashee Rice
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Garrett Wilson
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vs
Emeka Egbuka
Zachariah Branch
vs
Davante Adams
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Jaylen Waddle
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Luther Burden III
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Terry Mclaurin
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Jameson Williams
Zachariah Branch
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Tetairoa McMillan

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Andy Pages

Expected to Miss 4-5 Weeks With Hand Fracture
Gregory Rodrigues

Set For UFC Sacramento Main Event
Anthony Hernandez

Returns At UFC Sacramento
Vitor Petrino

Set For UFC Sacramento Co-Main Event
Serghei Spivac

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Roman Dolidze

In Dire Need Of Win
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Set For Light Heavyweight Debut
MarQuel Mederos

An Underdog At UFC Sacramento
Mason Jones

Looks To Extend His Win Streak To Eight
Ketel Marte

is Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Jacob Wilson

Likely Done for the Season
Kade Anderson

to Make MLB Debut on Saturday
Adam Engstrom

Canadiens Open to Trading Adam Engstrom
Morgan Rielly

Expects to Start Season in Toronto
Sidney Crosby

Expected to Discuss New Contract Before End of Offseason
Drake Batherson

Seeking Eight-Year Extension
Alexander Romanov

Healthy After Shoulder Surgery
Jac Caglianone

Leaves Early Wednesday With Ankle Soreness
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Leaves Early Wednesday With "Right-Hand Contusion"
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz's MRI Comes Back Clean, to be Shut Down for a "Couple Days"
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