Should you draft Cyrus Allen, Caleb Douglas or Zachariah Branch in fantasy football in 2026? RotoBaller's fantasy outlooks for these rookies wide receivers.
Targeting rookie wide receivers can provide your fantasy team with a high-upside lottery ticket. Over the past few seasons, many high-end rookie wideouts have quickly made an impact in the league and become league-winners like Brian Thomas Jr. in 2024 and even Emeka Egbuka for the first half of the 2025 season.
However, in this piece, we will look a bit deeper. Below, we will spotlight three rookie wide receivers who were drafted later in the NFL Draft but still have a path to thrive in their debut campaigns.
Should fantasy managers consider selecting these wide receivers late in their 2026 fantasy football drafts? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Cyrus Allen Fantasy Football Outlook
When looking at training camp risers, Cyrus Allen sits near the top of a very short list of players. The rookie wideout out of Cincinnati has quickly found a home in Kansas City and has looked quite impressive being put in key roles throughout camp.
Early reports of the Chiefs camp suggested Allen was emerging as a "favorite" target of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While it was still very early in camp and the team's top wideout, Rashee Rice, was gradually increasing his workload after returning from a knee injury, it is very promising to see Allen quickly find a role.
In his preseason debut, Allen brought in two of his five targets for 20 yards. Then in his second contest, Allen brought in three of his five targets for a much lower seven yards.
During his final season in college, the fifth-round selection out of Cincinnati found the back of the end zone 13 times (season-high) while tallying 674 yards on 51 receptions.
While it may seem Allen is not expected to take on a large role early in the season, he surprisingly has a path to fantasy relevance. As noted earlier, Rice is still working his way back from a knee injury and has shown signs of slowing down in training camp. Additionally, the team's No. 2 option, Xavier Worthy, is still battling shoulder issues that hindered his sophomore campaign.
While Allen is still nothing more than a late-round dart throw, he does carry some intriguing upside, especially given his strong play in training camp. If Rice or Worthy face any kind of setback, Allen could see a near every-down role.
Cyrus Allen Gaining the Trust of His Quarterback https://t.co/uYHgPMgsEo
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 22, 2026
Caleb Douglas Fantasy Football Outlook
The third-round pick out of Texas Tech has the clearest path to early-season targets on this list. Douglas will join the sport's weakest WR room in Miami, which is headlined by Malik Washington and Jalen Tolbert. With Jaylen Waddle now in Denver and Tyreek Hill on the free agent market, Douglas can immediately step into a prominent role in his debut season.
Douglas posted back-to-back 800-yard campaigns to end his college career and even found the back of the end zone a season-best seven times during the 2025 season.
Throughout camp, Douglas has been credited for performing at a high level and was even awarded for this play by being listed as a starting receiver on the team's initial unofficial depth chart. While there is still ample time for another option behind him, such as Chris Bell or Tutu Atwell, to emerge, it appears Douglas is well-positioned to serve as a starter alongside Tolbert and Washington.
The 22-year-old had a brief injury scare last week but was able to return to practice, suggesting he should not face any restrictions early in the season.
Even though the Miami Dolphins do not project to be overly effective in 2026, Douglas could operate as a high-volume option for young QB Malik Willis. Seeing the wideout held out of last week's preseason contest further indicates where the Dolphins project him on the opening depth chart.
When looking for a potential early-season FLEX option in the later rounds, Douglas should be the preferred target among the names in this piece.
Caleb Douglas Sits Against Giants, Further Cementing Role in Dolphins' Offense https://t.co/HkFyX58DjE
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 23, 2026
Zachariah Branch Fantasy Football Outlook
The final wide receiver highlighted in this piece is from Atlanta. Branch joined the Falcons with the 79th overall pick in this spring's draft out of Georgia. With the Bulldogs, Branch ended his time posting an impressive 811-yard campaign with six touchdowns on a season-high 81 receptions.
However, unlike the names before, his playing time, at least early in the season, may not be as clear.
While Branch was viewed as an early standout in team OTAs and training camp, his preseason usage suggests he may be deployed in a depth role for the early going of the campaign. In their preseason opener, Branch brought in just two of his four targets and followed suit with another two-catch effort in Week 2.
However, it was notable to see Branch deployed with the reserves in last week's preseason contest, as starters such as Drake London, Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus were all held out. This usage suggests Branch will likely begin his NFL career on special teams and see occasional snaps in specific formations.
As a result, managers in shallower-draft formats should keep Branch off their draft boards for the foreseeable future. While he may eventually emerge as a stash option later in the campaign, for now, Branch is not expected to take on a larger target share in this offense.
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