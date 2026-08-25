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Updated Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings (2026)

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Matthew Stafford - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's updated quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 1 (2026). Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 QB rankings for fantasy football leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Fantasy Football Quarterback News, Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions will be here before you know it, and whether you have already drafted your team or are just looking ahead to who could produce a spike week to open the year, we have you covered. Below, check out our complete updated Week 1 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2026. If you don't land a must-start stud, you'll play the "streaming game" immediately.

Where do key QBs like Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes II, C.J. Stroud, Jordan Love, Tyler Shough, Cam Ward, Kyler Murray, and more stand, among all others, for Week 1? Dive into the rankings below to find out.

Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important QB fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Joe Burrow QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Josh Allen QB
2 4 Justin Herbert QB
2 5 Jalen Hurts QB
2 6 Trevor Lawrence QB
2 7 Jayden Daniels QB
3 8 Baker Mayfield QB
3 9 Dak Prescott QB
3 10 Jared Goff QB
3 11 Drake Maye QB
3 12 Caleb Williams QB
4 13 Jaxson Dart QB
4 14 Matthew Stafford QB
4 15 Brock Purdy QB
4 16 Tyler Shough QB
4 17 Patrick Mahomes II QB
4 18 Bo Nix QB
5 19 Kyler Murray QB
5 20 Malik Willis QB
5 21 Jordan Love QB
5 22 C.J. Stroud QB
5 23 Daniel Jones QB
6 24 Sam Darnold QB
6 25 Jacoby Brissett QB
6 26 Cam Ward QB
6 27 Kirk Cousins QB
7 28 Aaron Rodgers QB
7 29 Geno Smith QB
7 30 Bryce Young QB
7 31 Tua Tagovailoa QB
7 32 Deshaun Watson QB

 

Fantasy Football Quarterback News, Outlooks

Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins kicked off their final week of training camp practices on Monday, and after a summer of focus on fundamentals and technique, the progress made by quarterback Malik Willis was notable, according to team writer Travis Wingfield.

During a short and rainy session, Willis impressed with his ability to get the ball out on time and in rhythm, showing continued development that only adds to his late-round fantasy appeal. On a small sample size of three career starts and some extended relief work with the Packers and Titans, Willis has been among the league's most efficient rushing quarterbacks, and if he can continue to progress as a passer, he possesses one of the highest fantasy ceilings to be found at the end of drafts. Currently coming off the board as the QB21, Willis has the ability to rack up points in a hurry and is a player who should not escape the final rounds of single-quarterback drafts.

Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins was listed as the starter on the team's unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers. According to head coach Klint Kubiak, Cousins has taken most of the first-team reps in practice and that it is "his job to lose."

The veteran quarterback signed a two-year, $12.6 million deal with the Raiders this offseason and was set to compete with first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza for the starting job. With Cousins and most of the starting offense not playing in the team's second preseason game against the Houston Texans, it points to the 15th-year quarterback starting in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. Even if Cousins is named the starting quarterback this season, his lack of weapons and rushing ability leaves him as an irrelevant piece in fantasy this season.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Everything has gone as planned this summer for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) after recovering from a torn ACL and LCL that he suffered late last season, but head coach Andy Reid was non-committal on Mahomes' status for the Week 1 regular-season opener on Monday night on Sept. 14, according to Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. "He's doing great," Reid said. "We'll just see. I'm literally taking it day by day. There are no predictions here on anything.

But if the doctors and the trainers and everybody who are involved with this give him an OK -- and then most of all, if he feels like he can, then we'll address that when we get there." Mahomes did not see the field in either of the team's first two preseason contests, even though the star signal-caller had been hoping to see some action.

Based on the fact that Mahomes has been full-go for all of the team's training camp practices, it would be a bit surprising if KC held him out in Week 1, especially against a big division rival. With Mahomes' mobility potentially being compromised early in 2026, he has fallen to more of a low-end QB1/high-end QB2 target in 2026 fantasy football drafts as the Chiefs look to bounce back and get back to the playoffs.

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud got some needed help Monday after a rough week for the receiver room. New England has agreed to send Kayshon Boutte to Houston for safety Jaylen Reed and a 2028 seventh-round pick. The move comes days after Jayden Higgins tore his ACL and was lost for the season. Boutte is not replacing all of that by himself, but he gives Stroud another receiver who can stretch the field. He caught 33 passes for 551 yards and six touchdowns last season, averaging 16.7 yards per catch with 10 receptions of at least 20 yards.

Houston had already added Zay Jones and Sterling Shepard, so the Texans have clearly been trying to rebuild the depth behind Nico Collins. Stroud threw for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 14 games last year and currently sits at QB23 in RotoBaller's rankings. Boutte does not suddenly fix everything, but the passing-game outlook looks better than it did after Higgins went down.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes II, C.J. Stroud, Jordan Love, Tyler Shough, Cam Ward, Kyler Murray. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes II, C.J. Stroud, Jordan Love, Tyler Shough, Cam Ward, Kyler Murray:

Joe Burrow
vs
Jalen Hurts
Joe Burrow
vs
Jayden Daniels
Joe Burrow
vs
Drake Maye
Joe Burrow
vs
Lamar Jackson
Joe Burrow
vs
Justin Herbert
Joe Burrow
vs
Caleb Williams
Joe Burrow
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Joe Burrow
vs
Dak Prescott
Joe Burrow
vs
Brock Purdy
Joe Burrow
vs
Josh Allen
Joe Burrow
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Joe Burrow
vs
Jaxson Dart
Joe Burrow
vs
Matthew Stafford
Joe Burrow
vs
Jared Goff
Joe Burrow
vs
Bo Nix
Joe Burrow
vs
Baker Mayfield
Joe Burrow
vs
Malik Willis
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jaxson Dart
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Stafford
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Caleb Williams
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Goff
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drake Maye
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kyler Murray
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Lamar Jackson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jayden Daniels
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jalen Hurts
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malik Willis
C.J. Stroud
vs
Sam Darnold
C.J. Stroud
vs
Cam Ward
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Shough
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bryce Young
C.J. Stroud
vs
Daniel Jones
C.J. Stroud
vs
Malik Willis
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jordan Love
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kyler Murray
C.J. Stroud
vs
Aaron Rodgers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Baker Mayfield
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bo Nix
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jared Goff
C.J. Stroud
vs
Josh Allen
C.J. Stroud
vs
Lamar Jackson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jayden Daniels
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jalen Hurts
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drake Maye
Jordan Love
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Love
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jordan Love
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Love
vs
Malik Willis
Jordan Love
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Love
vs
Daniel Jones
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordan Love
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Love
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jordan Love
vs
Sam Darnold
Jordan Love
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Love
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jordan Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordan Love
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jordan Love
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordan Love
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyler Shough
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Shough
vs
Cam Ward
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Shough
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tyler Shough
vs
Drake Maye
Cam Ward
vs
Bryce Young
Cam Ward
vs
C.J. Stroud
Cam Ward
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Cam Ward
vs
Sam Darnold
Cam Ward
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Cam Ward
vs
Tyler Shough
Cam Ward
vs
Daniel Jones
Cam Ward
vs
Malik Willis
Cam Ward
vs
Jordan Love
Cam Ward
vs
Kyler Murray
Cam Ward
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Cam Ward
vs
Baker Mayfield
Cam Ward
vs
Josh Allen
Cam Ward
vs
Lamar Jackson
Cam Ward
vs
Jayden Daniels
Cam Ward
vs
Jalen Hurts
Cam Ward
vs
Drake Maye
Kyler Murray
vs
Jordan Love
Kyler Murray
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kyler Murray
vs
Bo Nix
Kyler Murray
vs
Malik Willis
Kyler Murray
vs
Jared Goff
Kyler Murray
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kyler Murray
vs
Daniel Jones
Kyler Murray
vs
Jaxson Dart
Kyler Murray
vs
Tyler Shough
Kyler Murray
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kyler Murray
vs
Sam Darnold
Kyler Murray
vs
Brock Purdy
Kyler Murray
vs
Josh Allen
Kyler Murray
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kyler Murray
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kyler Murray
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kyler Murray
vs
Drake Maye

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Andy Smith's Bold Predictions for 2026
Late-Round QB Values With QB1 Upside
Overall Superflex Rookie Rankings
Standard Draft Rankings: Top 375


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Cal Raleigh

has First Career Three-Homer Game on Monday
Alec Pierce

Expected to Return to Practice This Week
NFL

New Study Reveals High Rate of CTE Among NFL Players
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to Start over Jared Curtis in Week 1
Brandon Williams

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Warriors
CFB

Big Ten to Ban NFL Players from Returning to Collegiate Play
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
NBA

TyTy Washington Jr. Signs with ASVEL
Aday Mara

Works on Conditioning
Isaiah Joe

Brings Title Experience to Pistons Bench
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Ashton Jeanty

Not Believed to Have a Serious Injury, Uncertain for Week 1
Quentin Grimes

Eyes Key Lakers Perimeter Role
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Nikola Vučević

Nikola Vucevic Downplays Celtics Rift
Kristoffer Reitan

Hoping Adjustments Work Again in Atlanta
Hideki Matsuyama

Hopes to Resume Late-Season Form in Atlanta
Xander Schauffele

One to Watch in Atlanta This Week
Sam Burns

Poised to Rebound at TOUR Championship
Cameron Young

Seeking More Consistent Putting at TOUR Championship
CFB

Walker Eget Wins Duke Quarterback Job
Jaden Hardy

Being Discussed in Sign-and-Trade Talks
Shaedon Sharpe

Suffers Torn Meniscus
CFB

Jackson Arnold, Alex Orji Will Both Play Against Memphis
CFB

Alabama Receiver Lotzeir Brooks Spotted at Practice On Monday
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Starting QB Job for the Taking for Michael Penix Jr.
Bryan Woo

100 Percent Confident he Can Start on Wednesday
Willy Adames

Giants Place Willy Adames on Injured List With Elbow Sprain
Ketel Marte

Expected to be Activated Next Tuesday
Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs Non-Committal on Patrick Mahomes' Week 1 Status
CFB

Northwestern Names Aidan Chiles As Starting Quarterback
Jeremiyah Love

Progressing But Won't Practice This Week
Leo De Vries

to Miss Four Weeks With Shoulder Injury
CJ Abrams

Back as the DH on Monday
Malik Nabers

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey, Remains on Track to Play in Week 1
CFB

Miami-Ohio Names Kansas Transfer David McComb As The Starting QB
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Houston Transfer Zeon Chriss-Gremillion Named Tulane's Starting Quarterback
Chuba Hubbard

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
CFB

Alabama DL Jeremiah Beaman Injured In Sunday's Practice
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Kayshon Boutte

Gets Fresh Start in Houston
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Puka Nacua

Still Not Back at Practice
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
MarQuel Mederos

Returns To The Win Column
Chuba Hubbard

Panthers to Use RB Committee if Chuba Hubbard is Good to Go
Ryan Blaney

Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
Denny Hamlin

Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
DK Metcalf

Returns to Practice, Says He's 100 Percent
TreVeyon Henderson

Departs Practice Early With Potential Injury
CFB

Boobie Feaster to Have Role in Freshman Season
CFB

Aaron Philo Named Week 1 Starter for Florida
CFB

Arch Manning Criticized by Steve Sarkisian After Team Scrimmage
Shedeur Sanders

to Begin His Second Season as Browns' Backup
Deshaun Watson

Browns Naming Deshaun Watson as Starting Quarterback
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Simone Fontecchio

Explains Why He Stayed with Heat
Chaney Johnson

Eyes Standard Contract with Nets
Cale Makar

Avalanche "Confident" About Signing Cale Makar to New Deal
CFB

Michael Van Buren Named USF's QB1
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Declares Himself Healthy
CFB

Dylan Lonergan Wins Rutgers' Quarterback Job
Klay Thompson

Praised by Pat Riley After Heat Signing
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
CFB

Faizon Brandon Officially Named Tennessee's Starting Quarterback
Jimmy Butler III

Has No Firm Timeline for Return
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
Ashton Jeanty

Suffers Ankle Sprain
Payton Pritchard

Wants to Improve at Drawing Fouls
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Wants to Play 2-4 More Years
Klay Thompson

Signs Two-Year Deal with Heat
Christian McCaffrey

Absence Part of the Plan
Oso Ighodaro

is Working on his Three-Point Game
Malik Nabers

Could Shed No-Contact Jersey This Week
CFB

KJ Jackson Beats out AJ Hill in Arkansas QB Competition
Ashton Jeanty

Suffers Potentially Serious Knee Injury in Practice
CFB

South Carolina Hopeful Jacarrius Peak Can Return in Week 3
CFB

USC's Jahkeem Stewart Expected to Miss Three Games
CFB

Dae'Quan Wright Set to Join LSU Program After Being Waived by Browns
CFB

Gio Richardson, Chris Hunter Viewed as Arizona's Top Wideouts
Shohei Ohtani

Could Pitch Next Week
Christian McCaffrey

Back on Practice Field
George Kittle

Activated From PUP List
CFB

UCLA Adds Impact Linebacker Trent Hendrick
Jac Caglianone

Scratched on Sunday With Ankle Soreness
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Eased Back in Lower-Leverage Role When he Returns
Tyler Glasnow

to Return on Tuesday Against Braves
Ryan Blaney

the Favorite to Win at New Hampshire
Christopher Bell

Should Contend for Another Win at New Hampshire
NBA

Dalano Banton Draws EuroLeague Interest
Denny Hamlin

No Reason to Expect a Bad Race From Denny Hamlin
Cleveland Cavaliers

Bruce Brown Linked to Cavaliers in Free Agency
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Strong at New Hampshire
Miami Heat

Keshad Johnson Could Rejoin Heat
Miami Heat

Nick Richards Emerges as Heat Frontcourt Target
Joey Logano

a Great DFS Option at New Hampshire
Chase Briscoe

Has Potential at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Searching for First Top-Five Finish in Months
William Byron

Is Another Top-10 Finish in the Cards for William Byron?
Tyler Reddick

Has Never Finished in the Top Five at New Hampshire
Chase Elliott

Struggling to Find Speed at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Contend for the Win at New Hampshire?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Prime DFS Option at New Hampshire
Austin Cindric

Temper Your Expectations with Austin Cindric at New Hampshire
Erik Jones

Is Erik Jones a Sleeper Option at New Hampshire?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Fifth as Chase Looms
Shohei Ohtani

Throwing Live BP Session on Saturday
Cody Bellinger

to Return on Sunday
Bryan Woo

Won't Make a Start This Weekend
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Concussion Injured List
Andy Pages

Expected to Miss 4-5 Weeks With Hand Fracture
Gregory Rodrigues

Set For UFC Sacramento Main Event
Anthony Hernandez

Returns At UFC Sacramento
Vitor Petrino

Set For UFC Sacramento Co-Main Event
Serghei Spivac

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Roman Dolidze

In Dire Need Of Win
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Set For Light Heavyweight Debut
MarQuel Mederos

An Underdog At UFC Sacramento
Mason Jones

Looks To Extend His Win Streak To Eight
Ketel Marte

is Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Jacob Wilson

Likely Done for the Season
Kade Anderson

to Make MLB Debut on Saturday
Adam Engstrom

Canadiens Open to Trading Adam Engstrom
Morgan Rielly

Expects to Start Season in Toronto
Sidney Crosby

Expected to Discuss New Contract Before End of Offseason
Drake Batherson

Seeking Eight-Year Extension
Alexander Romanov

Healthy After Shoulder Surgery
Jac Caglianone

Leaves Early Wednesday With Ankle Soreness
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Leaves Early Wednesday With "Right-Hand Contusion"
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz's MRI Comes Back Clean, to be Shut Down for a "Couple Days"
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