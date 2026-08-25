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Superflex (2QB) Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings Top 90 Overall Players (2026)

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RotoBaller staff updated superflex rookie rankings for fantasy football. These tiered top 90 rankings are for RBs, WRs, TEs, and QB. Use this 2QB rookie rankings to dominate your drafts.

In This Article hide
Updated Rookie Superflex Rankings for Fantasy Football
Rookie Superflex Fantasy Football Player News
More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy football season is nearing, and many dynasty leagues wait until the late stages of August to complete their rookie drafts. If you're in that boat, we're here to help you crush your picks. And if you just want a look at rookies for redraft leagues, these superflex rookie fantasy football rankings for 2026 can help with that, too.

These 2026 rookie Superflex rankings are compiled by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. These rankings are updated right up until the 2026 NFL regular season begins, based on news from training camp, injury updates, relevant coach speak, and more. Below, find out where Ty Simpson, Carson Beck, Cyrus Allen, KC Concepcion, Eli Raridon, Kaelon Black, Germie Bernard, and more stand among all other first-year players.

In addition to these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find our team's Dynasty League rankings. Be sure to bookmark that page and use it to dominate every 2026 fantasy football dynasty league draft that you enter.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Updated Rookie Superflex Rankings for Fantasy Football

Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jeremiyah Love RB
1 2 Fernando Mendoza QB
2 3 Carnell Tate WR
2 4 Jordyn Tyson WR
2 5 Makai Lemon WR
3 6 Jadarian Price RB
3 7 KC Concepcion WR
3 8 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
4 9 Kenyon Sadiq TE
4 10 Denzel Boston WR
4 11 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
4 12 Jonah Coleman RB
4 13 Ty Simpson QB
4 14 Eli Stowers TE
5 15 Antonio Williams WR
5 16 Chris Bell WR
5 17 Emmett Johnson RB
5 18 Germie Bernard WR
5 19 Ted Hurst WR
5 20 Carson Beck QB
6 21 Mike Washington Jr. RB
6 22 Nicholas Singleton RB
6 23 Zachariah Branch WR
6 24 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
6 25 Malachi Fields WR
7 26 Elijah Sarratt WR
7 27 Cyrus Allen WR
7 28 Demond Claiborne RB
7 29 Kaelon Black RB
7 30 Kaytron Allen RB
7 31 Caleb Douglas WR
7 32 Eli Raridon TE
8 33 Bryce Lance WR
8 34 Skyler Bell WR
8 35 Oscar Delp TE
8 36 Brenen Thompson WR
8 37 Drew Allar QB
8 38 Adam Randall RB
8 39 Max Klare TE
8 40 Chris Brazzell II WR
8 41 Eli Heidenreich WR
9 42 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
9 43 CJ Daniels WR
9 44 Colbie Young WR
9 45 Seth McGowan RB
9 46 Zavion Thomas WR
9 47 Tanner Koziol TE
9 48 Jam Miller RB
9 49 Josh Cameron WR
9 50 Taylen Green QB
9 51 Justin Joly TE
9 52 Cole Payton QB
9 53 Deion Burks WR
10 54 Malik Benson WR
10 55 Matthew Hibner TE
10 56 J'Mari Taylor RB
10 57 Cade Klubnik QB
10 58 Sam Roush TE
10 59 Barion Brown WR
10 60 Roman Hemby RB
10 61 Marlin Klein TE
10 62 Garrett Nussmeier QB
10 63 Jeff Caldwell WR
10 64 Chase Roberts WR
11 65 Jack Endries TE
11 66 Lewis Bond WR
11 67 Eric Rivers WR
11 68 Nate Boerkircher TE
11 69 Reggie Virgil WR
11 70 Michael Trigg TE
11 71 Dean Connors RB
11 72 Emmanuel Henderson Jr. WR
10 73 CJ Williams WR
11 74 Jalon Daniels QB
11 75 Jaydn Ott RB
11 76 Robert Henry Jr. RB
11 77 Kendrick Law WR
11 78 Noah Whittington RB
11 79 John Michael Gyllenborg TE
11 80 Joe Royer TE
12 81 Rahsul Faison RB
12 82 CJ Donaldson RB
12 83 Haynes King QB
12 84 Terion Stewart RB
12 85 Desmond Reid RB
12 86 Dane Key WR
12 87 Kaden Wetjen WR
12 88 Eric McAlister WR
12 89 Aaron Anderson WR
12 90 Tyren Montgomery WR

 

Rookie Superflex Fantasy Football Player News

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said that rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is progressing, but he will be sidelined this week, according to Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. Love suffered a high-ankle sprain in the first week of the preseason, and although he is missing valuable time before his first NFL season, the good news is that he will avoid ankle surgery that would have made him unavailable for the start of the regular season in early September.

It is still a bit unclear if Love will be available for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and if he is, he could be pretty limited from a workload perspective. Arizona's backfield has been banged up this summer, with James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) still recovering from season-ending injuries in 2025.

Even if Love is ready to roll for Week 1, Tyler Allgeier is trending toward being the Cardinals' primary running back to kick off the regular season. Love's fantasy price was inflated after the Cardinals took him third overall out of Notre Dame, but his preseason injury has knocked him down draft boards a bit as an RB2 target in the early rounds for his explosiveness in all facets of the game.

Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard may not have an immediate impact, requiring fantasy managers to be patient in redraft leagues. Bernard was held to zero catches on one target during Week 2 of the preseason, despite the fact that he could have handled an increased role with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. sidelined.

Nevertheless, the rookie took a backseat, leaving the door open for Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek to produce instead. The 22-year-old out of Alabama continues to possess upside in dynasty fantasy leagues, but his value in redraft formats is severely limited as long as he's fourth or fifth on the wide receiver depth chart.

Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans expect rookie running back Nicholas Singleton (foot) to return to practice on Tuesday, ESPN's Turron Davenport reported on Monday. The Penn State product, who sustained a Jones fracture (a break in the fifth metatarsal) at the end of his collegiate career, has previously been limited in practices and missed Tennessee's preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks due to foot and ankle injury concerns.

Singleton finished his 2025 campaign ranked second on the Nittany Lions in rushing yards (549) and rushing TDs (13) before injuring his foot in January 2026. The fifth-round pick logged eight carries for 31 yards in one preseason appearance for the Titans, but isn't expected to get much playing time as long as Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are healthy. Singleton has sleeper potential, but is a better late-round dynasty stash than a redraft league candidate.

Eli Stowers, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles rookie tight end Eli Stowers (hamstring) did not participate in Monday's practice. This marks the first time Stowers' name has appeared on the injury report, and fantasy managers should be concerned about his Week 1 availability.

The Eagles drafted Stowers with their second-round pick, and he is expected to succeed veteran tight end Dallas Goedert. At Vanderbilt, the tight end recorded 769 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games as a senior. While he's not expected to be a major fantasy contributor early in the season, fantasy managers should track his hamstring status, as it could open up more volume for Goedert.

Oscar Delp, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints rookie third-round tight end Oscar Delp (hamstring) is dealing with a hamstring injury in training camp, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. The severity of Delp's hamstring injury is unclear, but he has several weeks to recover before the Week 1 regular-season opener. If healthy, the 23-year-old Georgia product figures to open up his first year in the NFL as the Saints' TE3 behind Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant, which will not endear him to fantasy managers in single-year leagues in 2026.

Delp has considerable size at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, but his production in his four years with the Bulldogs does not exactly stand out, as he finished with 854 total yards and nine touchdowns on 70 receptions in 55 total games. Delp never had more than 284 receiving yards or four touchdowns in a single season and will be fighting an uphill battle for playing time in New Orleans as a rookie. He profiles as a dynasty/keeper stash at the TE position and not much else.

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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




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