RotoBaller staff updated superflex rookie rankings for fantasy football. These tiered top 90 rankings are for RBs, WRs, TEs, and QB. Use this 2QB rookie rankings to dominate your drafts.
Fantasy football season is nearing, and many dynasty leagues wait until the late stages of August to complete their rookie drafts. If you're in that boat, we're here to help you crush your picks. And if you just want a look at rookies for redraft leagues, these superflex rookie fantasy football rankings for 2026 can help with that, too.
These 2026 rookie Superflex rankings are compiled by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. These rankings are updated right up until the 2026 NFL regular season begins, based on news from training camp, injury updates, relevant coach speak, and more. Below, find out where Ty Simpson, Carson Beck, Cyrus Allen, KC Concepcion, Eli Raridon, Kaelon Black, Germie Bernard, and more stand among all other first-year players.
In addition to these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find our team's Dynasty League rankings. Be sure to bookmark that page and use it to dominate every 2026 fantasy football dynasty league draft that you enter.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Updated Rookie Superflex Rankings for Fantasy Football
Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:
Rookie Superflex Fantasy Football Player News
Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said that rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is progressing, but he will be sidelined this week, according to Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. Love suffered a high-ankle sprain in the first week of the preseason, and although he is missing valuable time before his first NFL season, the good news is that he will avoid ankle surgery that would have made him unavailable for the start of the regular season in early September.
It is still a bit unclear if Love will be available for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and if he is, he could be pretty limited from a workload perspective. Arizona's backfield has been banged up this summer, with James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) still recovering from season-ending injuries in 2025.
Even if Love is ready to roll for Week 1, Tyler Allgeier is trending toward being the Cardinals' primary running back to kick off the regular season. Love's fantasy price was inflated after the Cardinals took him third overall out of Notre Dame, but his preseason injury has knocked him down draft boards a bit as an RB2 target in the early rounds for his explosiveness in all facets of the game.
Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard may not have an immediate impact, requiring fantasy managers to be patient in redraft leagues. Bernard was held to zero catches on one target during Week 2 of the preseason, despite the fact that he could have handled an increased role with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. sidelined.
Nevertheless, the rookie took a backseat, leaving the door open for Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek to produce instead. The 22-year-old out of Alabama continues to possess upside in dynasty fantasy leagues, but his value in redraft formats is severely limited as long as he's fourth or fifth on the wide receiver depth chart.
Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans expect rookie running back Nicholas Singleton (foot) to return to practice on Tuesday, ESPN's Turron Davenport reported on Monday. The Penn State product, who sustained a Jones fracture (a break in the fifth metatarsal) at the end of his collegiate career, has previously been limited in practices and missed Tennessee's preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks due to foot and ankle injury concerns.
Singleton finished his 2025 campaign ranked second on the Nittany Lions in rushing yards (549) and rushing TDs (13) before injuring his foot in January 2026. The fifth-round pick logged eight carries for 31 yards in one preseason appearance for the Titans, but isn't expected to get much playing time as long as Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are healthy. Singleton has sleeper potential, but is a better late-round dynasty stash than a redraft league candidate.
Eli Stowers, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles rookie tight end Eli Stowers (hamstring) did not participate in Monday's practice. This marks the first time Stowers' name has appeared on the injury report, and fantasy managers should be concerned about his Week 1 availability.
The Eagles drafted Stowers with their second-round pick, and he is expected to succeed veteran tight end Dallas Goedert. At Vanderbilt, the tight end recorded 769 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games as a senior. While he's not expected to be a major fantasy contributor early in the season, fantasy managers should track his hamstring status, as it could open up more volume for Goedert.
Oscar Delp, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints rookie third-round tight end Oscar Delp (hamstring) is dealing with a hamstring injury in training camp, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. The severity of Delp's hamstring injury is unclear, but he has several weeks to recover before the Week 1 regular-season opener. If healthy, the 23-year-old Georgia product figures to open up his first year in the NFL as the Saints' TE3 behind Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant, which will not endear him to fantasy managers in single-year leagues in 2026.
Delp has considerable size at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, but his production in his four years with the Bulldogs does not exactly stand out, as he finished with 854 total yards and nine touchdowns on 70 receptions in 55 total games. Delp never had more than 284 receiving yards or four touchdowns in a single season and will be fighting an uphill battle for playing time in New Orleans as a rookie. He profiles as a dynasty/keeper stash at the TE position and not much else.
More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.