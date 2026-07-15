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5 NFL Rookie Fantasy Football Sleepers to Draft (2026)

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Denzel Boston - Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings, NFL Draft Prospect, CFB

Andrew's top-5 NFL rookie sleepers to draft in fantasy football redraft and dynasty leagues for 2026. These are undervalued first-year targets at running back and wide receiver.

This article highlights five of the top rookie targets for the 2026 fantasy football season. These players stand out because of their talent, opportunity, and late-season upside, but they are not the only rookies worth drafting.

Rookies can change fantasy seasons. In dynasty leagues, they are the most important selections of every rookie draft. In redraft leagues, they routinely outperform their ADP and often make their biggest impact during the fantasy playoffs. Despite the growing amount of fantasy content available, the market still tends to undervalue rookies in redraft formats. I will continue to target most rookies aggressively, but chose not to write up obvious upside guys like Jordyn Tyson, Carnell Tate, or Jeremiyah Love. They all have ceiling outcomes that I believe are underpriced in the current market.

Many fantasy managers prefer the safety of proven veterans and underestimate how quickly talented rookies can develop. Taking advantage of that hesitation is one of the best ways to build a championship roster.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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Emmett Johnson - RB, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs addressed their running back need in free agency by signing Kenneth Walker III, but the depth chart behind him features only Brashard Smith and Emari Demercado. That made the position a logical target entering the draft, and Kansas City landed excellent value by selecting Nebraska's Emmett Johnson with the 161st overall pick.

Johnson's fifth-round draft capital isn't ideal, but his college production makes his fall in this draft somewhat perplexing. He was one of the nation's most productive backs and flashed impressive receiving ability, finishing his Nebraska career with 92 receptions and five receiving touchdowns.

That pass-catching skill set fits perfectly in Andy Reid's offense, which has consistently created fantasy value for running backs through the air. Walker has never been a high-volume receiver, leaving the door open for Johnson to carve out an immediate third-down and change-of-pace role.

Walker has also never been asked to be a workhorse over the course of a long season and has dealt with a litany of lower-body injuries that the market clearly doesn't care about, given his 15.8 ADP. Since 2022, Walker has dealt with groin, oblique, calf, and ankle issues and missed 10 games before playing all 20 last season. It's the definition of buying high.

As callous as it sounds, Johnson has immense contingent value should Walker miss time. Reid has had no issue giving fantasy-smashing workloads to rookie RBs with mid-round draft capital. Kareem Hunt had a big rookie season in 2017 despite being a third-round draft pick.

With an ADP of 190.1 on Underdog, Johnson is a low-risk, high-upside pick.

 

Denzel Boston - WR, Cleveland Browns

Stop me if you've heard this before -- the Browns are a mess. They traded their best player, don't know who their quarterback is, and have been a noncompetitive laughingstock for over a decade.

The thing about fantasy football is that winning games is different than putting up fantasy points, and there should be ample opportunity for a bunch of young skill players to do just that in Cleveland this year. With nothing to lose, aggressively distributing targets in a fantasy-friendly way feels inevitable in Todd Monken's first year as head coach.

Denzel Boston was projected to be a first-round pick in most draft circles, but fell to the Browns at 39 overall. Despite using a previous pick on KC Concepcion, the Browns felt they couldn't pass on Boston. Notably, the two are very different receiver archetypes. Concepcion is a smaller, shiftier, yards-after-catch maven, while Boston is a big-bodied contested-catch warrior at 6-4, 212.

Tough, competitive, and a team captain at Washington, Boston is not an elite separator, but he has all the traits to develop into a quality starting X receiver and reliable red-zone target. He also showed enough versatility to project as a big slot in certain packages. His experience returning punts is another intriguing part of his profile and speaks to his athleticism and the trust his coaching staff had in him.

Throughout OTAs and minicamp, there's been one steady drumbeat in Cleveland. Boston is lighting it up, and everyone around the Browns knows it. Offseason reports don't always lead to stardom, but when you mix it with his intriguing profile and projected opportunity, there's potential for a fantasy smash.

The most important factor for players putting up meaningful fantasy points is whether that player is good. Situations around them can then be force multipliers. In the case of Boston, he has almost zero playing time competition, unproven target competition, and an offensive-minded head coach.

To be frank, I don't really care who the quarterback is as long as they have a green light to let it fly. His ADP of 154.7 will likely climb as the summer rolls on. Draft him aggressively before the masses figure out he's too cheap.

 

Jadarian Price - RB, Seattle Seahawks

Let's talk about asymmetric value. In fantasy football, it's all about targeting players with massive upside and negligible downside at their draft price.

Jadarian Price's median outcome probably isn't worth a sixth-round pick. He wasn't highly productive in college, hasn't shown much as a pass-catcher, and Zach Charbonnet could be back to full strength by the fantasy playoffs. The bear case is easy to see, which is why Price's ADP is one of the cheapest we've seen for a first-round running back in years.

Price's production profile at Notre Dame needs context. He spent his career behind the third overall pick, Jeremiyah Love. He could have transferred, but chose to stay. Had he transferred to almost any other program, there's a good chance the production concerns simply wouldn't exist.

The talent is easy to see on film. Price is explosive in the open field, as shown by his kick return ability, and he's a decisive one-cut runner who should thrive in a wide-zone scheme. He also runs with impressive play strength, backed up by a sturdy lower body, a 10-foot 4-inch broad jump, and 20 bench press reps at the combine.

Two-time Super Bowl-winning GM John Schneider believed in the talent enough to spend the 32nd overall pick on him despite the relatively low positional value of running back.

The real question is what happens if Price hits. The answer is a difference-making fantasy back who justifies his first-round draft capital. His lack of elite production and receiving volume can largely be explained by sharing the backfield with an elite teammate.

Charbonnet could limit Price's ceiling if he returns to form, but he underwent ACL surgery in February, leaving legitimate questions about both his timeline and effectiveness.

If the Seahawks are right about Price, a sixth-round fantasy pick could become a league winner. If they're wrong, the cost is low enough that it won't cripple your roster. That's the kind of upside worth betting on.

 

Skyler Bell - WR, Buffalo Bills

The Bills added DJ Moore to their wide receiver room, but his best days are likely behind him, and Keon Coleman looks like a bust. They didn't invest a high draft pick in the position, so there are plenty of opportunities for snaps and targets this season.

Skyler Bell was selected out of Connecticut with the 125th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, and he's had some hype this offseason. To be clear, Bell is not a viable click in the majority of fantasy formats, but he's someone to look for in dynasty, deep leagues, large-field best ball contests, and redraft waiver wires down the road.

Bell was an older prospect after transferring from Wisconsin, and at 5-foot-11, 192 pounds, he doesn't have prototypical size for an outside NFL receiver. Still, his résumé is impressive.

He posted a 4.40-second 40-yard dash with outstanding jumps at the NFL Combine, flashed early with solid production as a redshirt freshman, and broke out in a big way last season with 101 receptions, 1,278 yards, and 13 touchdowns while finishing as a Biletnikoff Award finalist.

The athleticism shows up on film. Bell can run away from defenders, break tackles with a stiff arm, and consistently create after the catch. He has outstanding ball skills, reliable hands in traffic, and a natural feel for working through zones.

While he may not be an elite separator on the outside against NFL corners, his movement skills, playmaking ability, and feel for the position make him an intriguing option for Josh Allen. In fact, he has drawn comparisons to a young Stefon Diggs at minicamp.

 

Kevin Coleman Jr. - WR, Miami Dolphins + Cyrus Allen - WR, Kansas City Chiefs

I chose to put these two together because they share some key similarities. They were both fifth-round draft picks; they are both completely low-risk dart throws, and they both will have the opportunity to earn playing time early in weak wide receiver rooms.

While the offensive environment in Kansas City is obviously better for Cyrus Allen, Kevin Coleman Jr., as crazy as it sounds, has a chance to be the actual WR1 in Miami.

Allen and Coleman were the two best route runners at the Senior Bowl without question. They both showed the traits necessary to get separation in the NFL on film and produced enough in college to get drafted despite size concerns. Coleman produced more in the SEC at multiple schools, but Allen scored 13 touchdowns this past season at Cincinnati.

Like Skyler Bell, I do not anticipate both Coleman and Allen being worth draft picks in standard redraft leagues in August. However, they are worth selections in most dynasty formats and should be on your radar for the future.

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