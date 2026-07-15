👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

2026 Tight End Premium Fantasy Football Rankings (TEP): Top 300 Players

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!

RotoBaller's updated tight-end premium rankings for 2026 fantasy football drafts. These tiered TEP rankings include the top 300 overall players at all positions.

In This Article hide
Tight End Premium Fantasy Football Rankings (2026)
2026 Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Tight end premium leagues continue to gain popularity in fantasy football, as the bonus points help the position catch up to wide receivers and running backs. If you're prepping for your TEP draft, you have come to the right place. Check out these updated top 300 tight end premium draft rankings for 2026.

Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Colston Loveland, Chase Brown, Javonte Williams, Tyler Warren, Jadarian Price, Harold Fannin Jr., and more stand among all others.

In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Tight End Premium Fantasy Football Rankings (2026)

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Puka Nacua WR
1 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
1 6 Brock Bowers TE
2 7 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 8 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 9 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 11 James Cook III RB
2 12 Justin Jefferson WR
2 13 Saquon Barkley RB
2 14 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 15 Trey McBride TE
2 16 Derrick Henry RB
3 17 Drake London WR
3 18 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 19 Chase Brown RB
3 20 Omarion Hampton RB
3 21 Nico Collins WR
3 22 George Pickens WR
3 23 De'Von Achane RB
3 24 A.J. Brown WR
4 25 Chris Olave WR
4 26 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 27 DeVonta Smith WR
4 28 Colston Loveland TE
4 29 Kyren Williams RB
4 30 Javonte Williams RB
4 31 Josh Allen QB
4 32 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 33 Tee Higgins WR
4 34 Josh Jacobs RB
4 35 Breece Hall RB
4 36 Zay Flowers WR
5 37 Davante Adams WR
5 38 Rashee Rice WR
5 39 Ladd McConkey WR
5 40 Terry McLaurin WR
5 41 Garrett Wilson WR
5 42 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 43 Luther Burden III WR
5 44 D'Andre Swift RB
5 45 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 46 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 47 Lamar Jackson QB
5 48 Malik Nabers WR
5 49 Jameson Williams WR
5 50 Tyler Warren TE
5 51 Mike Evans WR
5 52 Cam Skattebo RB
5 53 David Montgomery RB
6 54 DJ Moore WR
6 55 Jayden Daniels QB
6 56 Christian Watson WR
6 57 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 58 TreVeyon Henderson RB
6 59 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 60 Tucker Kraft TE
6 61 Bucky Irving RB
6 62 Drake Maye QB
6 63 Jadarian Price RB
7 64 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 65 Tony Pollard RB
7 66 Joe Burrow QB
7 67 Carnell Tate WR
7 68 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 69 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
7 70 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 71 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 72 Parker Washington WR
7 73 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 74 Jalen Hurts QB
7 75 Rico Dowdle RB
7 76 Rome Odunze WR
7 77 Caleb Williams QB
7 78 Sam LaPorta TE
7 79 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 80 DK Metcalf WR
7 81 Jaylen Warren RB
7 82 Justin Herbert QB
7 83 Mark Andrews TE
7 84 Jordan Addison WR
7 85 Courtland Sutton WR
7 86 Trevor Lawrence QB
8 87 J.K. Dobbins RB
8 88 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 89 Dak Prescott QB
8 90 George Kittle TE
8 91 Blake Corum RB
8 92 Dalton Kincaid TE
8 93 Brock Purdy QB
8 94 Alec Pierce WR
8 95 Jaxson Dart QB
8 96 RJ Harvey RB
8 97 Michael Wilson WR
8 98 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 99 Travis Kelce TE
8 100 Jake Ferguson TE
8 101 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 102 Josh Downs WR
9 103 Xavier Worthy WR
9 104 Matthew Stafford QB
9 105 Jayden Reed WR
9 106 Kyle Monangai RB
9 107 Bo Nix QB
9 108 Isaiah Likely TE
9 109 Makai Lemon WR
9 110 Dallas Goedert TE
9 111 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 112 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 113 Jordan Love QB
9 114 Kyler Murray QB
9 115 Jordan Mason RB
9 116 Quentin Johnston WR
9 117 Ricky Pearsall WR
9 118 Oronde Gadsden II TE
9 119 KC Concepcion WR
9 120 Matthew Golden WR
9 121 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 122 Tyler Shough QB
10 123 Jared Goff QB
10 124 Baker Mayfield QB
10 125 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 126 Hunter Henry TE
10 127 Malik Willis QB
10 128 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 129 Jonathon Brooks RB
10 130 Jalen Coker WR
10 131 Rachaad White RB
10 132 Brenton Strange TE
10 133 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 134 Romeo Doubs WR
10 135 Khalil Shakir WR
10 136 Sam Darnold QB
10 137 C.J. Stroud QB
10 138 Chig Okonkwo TE
10 139 Isiah Pacheco RB
10 140 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 141 Kenyon Sadiq TE
10 142 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
11 143 Jayden Higgins WR
11 144 Juwan Johnson TE
11 145 Jalen McMillan WR
11 146 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 147 Daniel Jones QB
11 148 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 149 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 150 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 151 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 152 Jauan Jennings WR
11 153 Brandon Aubrey K
11 154 Dalton Schultz TE
11 155 Woody Marks RB
11 156 Denzel Boston WR
11 157 Stefon Diggs WR
11 158 Houston Texans DST
11 159 Calvin Ridley WR
11 160 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 161 Cam Ward QB
12 162 Ryan Flournoy WR
12 163 Gunnar Helm TE
12 164 Jalen Nailor WR
12 165 Bryce Young QB
12 166 Los Angeles Rams DST
12 167 Seattle Seahawks DST
12 168 Tre Tucker WR
12 169 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
12 170 Denver Broncos DST
12 171 Greg Dulcich TE
12 172 Tank Bigsby RB
12 173 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 174 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
12 175 Cam Little K
12 176 Tyjae Spears RB
12 177 Cade Otton TE
12 178 Tyler Allgeier RB
12 179 Germie Bernard WR
12 180 Fernando Mendoza QB
12 181 AJ Barner TE
12 182 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 183 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 184 Jason Myers K
12 185 Cameron Dicker K
12 186 Sean Tucker RB
12 187 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 188 Alvin Kamara RB
12 189 Dylan Sampson RB
12 190 Mike Gesicki TE
12 191 Adonai Mitchell WR
13 192 Colby Parkinson TE
13 193 Jonah Coleman RB
13 194 Kaytron Allen RB
13 195 Cooper Kupp WR
13 196 Travis Hunter WR
13 197 Antonio Williams WR
13 198 Jordan James RB
13 199 Tre Harris WR
13 200 Emanuel Wilson RB
13 201 Braelon Allen RB
13 202 Ray Davis RB
13 203 David Njoku TE
13 204 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 205 Darnell Washington TE
13 206 Samaje Perine RB
13 207 DJ Giddens RB
13 208 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 209 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 210 Tank Dell WR
13 211 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 212 MarShawn Lloyd RB
13 213 Jaydon Blue RB
13 214 Evan Engram TE
13 215 Pat Bryant WR
13 216 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 217 Michael Mayer TE
13 218 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
13 219 Mike Washington Jr. RB
13 220 Jaylin Noel WR
13 221 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 222 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 223 Justice Hill RB
13 224 Zachariah Branch WR
13 225 Dawson Knox TE
13 226 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 227 Malik Washington WR
14 228 Devaughn Vele WR
14 229 Elijah Arroyo TE
14 230 Keenan Allen WR
14 231 Troy Franklin WR
14 232 Christian Kirk WR
14 233 Emmett Johnson RB
14 234 Tua Tagovailoa QB
14 235 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 236 Noah Gray TE
14 237 Rashod Bateman WR
14 238 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 239 Najee Harris RB
14 240 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 241 Malachi Fields WR
14 242 Cole Kmet TE
14 243 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 244 Mack Hollins WR
14 245 Darnell Mooney WR
14 246 Geno Smith QB
14 247 Chimere Dike WR
14 248 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
14 249 Tyler Higbee TE
14 250 Demond Claiborne RB
14 251 Jack Bech WR
14 252 Kaelon Black RB
14 253 Ty Johnson RB
14 254 Ted Hurst WR
14 255 Eli Stowers TE
14 256 Tyreek Hill WR
14 257 Chris Brazzell II WR
14 258 Chris Bell WR
15 259 Deshaun Watson QB
15 260 Kalif Raymond WR
15 261 Eddy Pineiro K
15 262 Jahan Dotson WR
15 263 Chris Brooks RB
15 264 Tory Horton WR
15 265 Darius Slayton WR
15 266 Tyler Loop K
15 267 Joshua Palmer WR
15 268 Kimani Vidal RB
15 269 Marquise Brown WR
15 270 Caleb Douglas WR
15 271 Chris Boswell K
15 272 Will Reichard K
15 273 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 274 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 275 Jake Bates K
15 276 Tez Johnson WR
15 277 Skyler Bell WR
15 278 Brashard Smith RB
15 279 Keon Coleman WR
15 280 Chicago Bears DST
15 281 Jaylen Wright RB
15 282 Philadelphia Eagles DST
15 283 New England Patriots DST
15 284 James Conner RB
15 285 Kirk Cousins QB
15 286 Isaiah Davis RB
15 287 Treylon Burks WR
15 288 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 289 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 290 Brandon Aiyuk WR
15 291 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 292 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 293 Harrison Butker K
15 294 Trevor Etienne RB
15 295 New York Giants DST
15 296 Buffalo Bills DST
15 297 Harrison Mevis K
15 298 Chase McLaughlin K
15 299 San Francisco 49ers DST
15 300 Ollie Gordon II RB

 

2026 Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks

Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

In his second season with the Minnesota Vikings, running back Aaron Jones Sr. was limited to only 548 rushing yards and two scores on the ground while missing five games with a variety of injuries, including a hamstring issue that landed him on injured reserve. An additional 199 receiving yards and one more touchdown through the air allowed him to maintain a serviceable fantasy floor when he was available, but along with former undrafted free agent Jordan Mason, he formed one of the less inspired running back committees in 2025.

The Vikings finished in the bottom half of the league in terms of both rushing yards and touchdowns, making it all the more surprising that the team opted to make so few changes to the room for 2026. Minnesota spent a sixth-round pick on Wake Forest's Demond Claiborne, but at only 195 pounds, his role could be limited to little more than change-of-pace duties as a rookie.

The offensive line should see better health in 2026, and free agent acquisition Kyler Murray represents a dramatic potential improvement at the quarterback position, so the Vikings could be banking on better cohesion and functionality to lift the offense as a whole, and with it the running game. No longer a player to actively target in fantasy drafts, Jones has fallen to RotoBaller's RB38 for 2026. Still, he should continue to provide usable value from the flex spot for as long as he can hold off Claiborne as the team's primary pass-catching back.

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

With Seattle Seahawks rookies reporting to training camp on Friday, all eyes will be on running back Jadarian Price, and NFL Insider Adam Schefter believes the team's 2026 first-round pick will play a major role in filling what he considers the Seahawks' most obvious hole. The Super Bowl champions return 20 of 22 starters, but the most notable absence is Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

Compounding the situation is the fact that Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL in a January playoff game and may not be available for a meaningful stretch at the start of the season. The Seahawks signed former Packer Emanuel Wilson to a one-year deal, and George Holani remains with the team after stepping into a depth role following Charbonnet's injury, but Price has the highest ceiling of the group and could rise quickly to the top of the depth chart when the full team gathers for training camp at the end of the month.

At RotoBaller's RB26, Price is a player to target in the middle rounds of drafts, and if he is able to capitalize on his early-season opportunity, he could prove to be one of fantasy's best values in 2026.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) is ahead of schedule in his return from a torn Achilles during the playoffs last season, and he could be ready for the start of training camp later this month, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Kittle spent a lot of time on an anti-gravity treadmill at home during the offseason and was doing some light cutting in workouts three weeks ago. "I'm 21 weeks out, and I'm running over 16 miles an hour, so I'm having a great time," Kittle said. "Single-leg box jumps, we're cutting again, we're having some fun."

We'll have a better idea of the veteran tight end's availability for the Week 1 season opener in Australia against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams once training camp begins, but for now, fantasy managers should view him as an injury-prone, risk/reward, low-end TE1 in fantasy.

The 32-year-old former fifth-rounder from the University of Iowa in 2017 played in only 11 regular-season games in 2025 due to injuries and caught 57 passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns in his ninth year in the league. Betting on an aging player coming off an Achilles tear usually isn't a smart strategy.

A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots traded for Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown because of his ability to change the narrative of the game and dictate the defense's coverage. Veteran Patriots safety Kevin Byard attested to Brown's ability to shape what a defense does on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday.

Byard called Brown a "phenomenal athlete, phenomenal talent." The presence of the 29-year-old should give young quarterback Drake Maye better matchups across the board, even if Brown is covered deep down the field. "I mean, that's what A.J. does best. He's gonna run those slants, those quick dig routes, those go balls. I don't think anybody in the league is better than him when it comes to those routes and being able to break a tackle and take it the distance," Byard said.

The one-two punch of Brown and Romeo Doubs will give New England a much more formidable air attack in Maye's third season. Brown had his sixth 1,000-yard season in 2025 in his final year with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, but he averaged a career-low 12.9 yards per catch. A move to the Pats with a QB like Maye who excels on deep passes should make Brown more interesting as a low-end WR1 in fantasy football in his eighth year in the NFL.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Top 90 Rookie Superflex Rankings
Scott Engel's One-Man Mock Draft
2nd Year Running Back Risers and Draft Values
Breakout Candidates and Draft Sleepers


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Collin Morikawa

Elite Ball Striking Could Shine at The Open
Cameron Carr

Notches 23 Points in Lakers' Win Over the Clippers
Brooks Koepka

Hoping to Regain Form at The Open
Bennett Stirtz

Leads Thunder With 22 Points in Loss to Denver
Tyrrell Hatton

Carrying Momentum Into The Open
Aday Mara

Tallies 14 Points on Perfect Shooting Against Denver
Tommy Fleetwood

Brings Elite Form to The Open
Trevon Brazile

Erupts for 32 Points in Nuggets' Win Over the Thunder
Patrick Cantlay

Offers High-End Value at The Open
Caleb Wilson

Posts 19 Points in Bulls' First Summer League Win
Javon Small

Scores a Game-High 26 in Grizzlies' Win
Darius Acuff Jr.

Leads All Scorers With 26 Points
Cameron Young

Searching For Early Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Misses First Cut of 2026
Justin Rose

Finding Form Heading to Open Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Returns to Action For Open Championship
Si Woo Kim

Flashes Early Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Viktor Hovland

Playing Well Heading to Open Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Continues Proving He Can Compete On The PGA Tour
Bryson DeChambeau

Seeks Redemption at Open Championship
Ludvig Aberg

Needs Bounce Back After Missed Cut at Genesis Scottish Open
Cody Bellinger

Named All-Star Game MVP
Brooklyn Nets

Grant Nelson Out for Rest of Summer League
Harrison Ingram

Becomes an Unrestricted Free Agent
Tre Johnson

Done for Summer League After One Game
Will Riley

to Sit for Rest of Summer League After Scoring Burst
Junior Caminero

Exits All-Star Game Early After Being Hit by Pitch
AJ Dybantsa

Shut Down for Rest of Summer League
Ajay Mitchell

Reports Progress in Calf Rehab
Izaiyah Nelson

Undergoes Successful Left-Ankle Surgery
George Kittle

Ahead of Schedule, Could be Ready for Training Camp
Geno Smith

Battery Case Now Considered "Inactive"
Xander Schauffele

is Perhaps as Close to Being a Full Fade as He's Ever Been
Patrick Reed

Set to Have a More Productive Open Championship
Rory McIlroy

Might be The Arguable Favorite at Open Championship
WPG

Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
Dailyn Swain

Struggles to Find Shot Against Jazz
NHL

Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
Caleb Wilson

Piles Up Five Blocks Against Jazz
ARI

Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
Meleek Thomas

Drops 35 Points in First Summer League Win
Cedric Coward

Records Double-Double Against Mavericks
Colton Dach

Oilers Re-Sign Colton Dach for Two Years
Cameron Boozer

Drops 21 Points in Summer League Loss
Braden Schneider

Agrees to One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal With Rangers
Sergio de Larrea

Sergio De Larrea Hands Out 12 Assists Against Grizzlies
Peyton Krebs

Avoids Arbitration With Four-Year, $18 Million Contract
Klay Thompson

Drawing Strong Interest From Miami
Corey Conners

Could be Intriguing Option in Open Championship
Johnny Keefer

Gets His First Glimpse of Royal Birkdale
Michael Thorbjornsen

Competing in His First Open Championship
J.J. Spaun

a Concern Heading into the Final Major
Cam Skattebo

Expected to be Ready Early in Training Camp
Jordan Walker

Disappoints Philly Crowd, Wins 2026 Home Run Derby
Chase Burns

to Miss All-Star Game With Groin Tightness
Ryan Blaney

Dominates at Atlanta for his Second Win of 2026
Christopher Bell

Gets his Fifth Runner-Up Finish of the 2026 Season at Atlanta
Carson Hocevar

Falls Short of Winning at Atlanta
Ty Gibbs

Scores his First Top-Five Finish in his Cup Career at Atlanta
NASCAR

Last-Lap Penalty Negates Bubba Wallace's Strong Finish at Atlanta
Shohei Ohtani

has his Knee Drained on Sunday
Conor McGregor

Suffers An Injury In UFC 329 Main Event
Max Holloway

Returns To The Win Column
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Paddy Pimblett

Gets Submission Win At UFC 329
Cory Sandhagen

Drops Decision At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Avenges 2019 Loss
Cristopher Sánchez

Cristopher Sanchez Named National League Starting Pitcher for All-Star Game
Dylan Cease

Named American League Starter for All-Star Game
Ryan Blaney

Will Start in Pole Position for Atlanta
Kyle Larson

Presents Plenty of Risk for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Chase Elliott

What Should Fantasy Managers Do With Chase Elliott at Atlanta?
William Byron

has Plenty of Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Joey Logano

Could Joey Logano Score a Top Finish at Atlanta?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Atlanta?
Carson Hocevar

a Great DFS Option to Consider for Atlanta Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Will Start in the Top 10 at Atlanta
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher A Sneaky DFS Option for Atlanta Lineups?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace has Solid Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Brock Bowers

"Fully Healthy" Ahead of Training Camp
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Looking to Dial Back Jonathan Taylor's Workload?
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Pitch in First Series Following All-Star Break
Colorado Rockies

Tyler Bell Rounds Out the Top 10, Drafted by Rockies
Atlanta Braves

Braves Take Outfielder AJ Gracia With Ninth Overall Pick on Saturday
Oakland Athletics

Georgia Tech Outfielder Drew Burress Goes to A's at Pick No. 8 in MLB Draft
Baltimore Orioles

Eric Booth Jr. Drafted by Baltimore at No. 7 Overall
Kansas City Royals

Zion Rose Goes to Royals at No. 6 Overall in MLB Draft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates Take Outfielder Derek Curiel With Fifth Overall Pick
San Francisco Giants

Jackson Flora Selected by Giants with Fourth Pick in MLB Draft
Minnesota Twins

Twins Select Top Catching Prospect Vahn Lackey With Third Overall Pick
Tampa Bay Rays

Grady Emerson Selected Second Overall by Rays
Bo Bichette

Out With Lower-Body Soreness
Chicago White Sox

White Sox Select Roch Cholowsky With First Overall Pick
Noah Gray

Set for Bigger Role in his Sixth Season?
Aaron Donald

Spotted at Rams Facility, is he Coming Back?
Nick Kurtz

Officially Placed on Injured List With Thumb Sprain
Munetaka Murakami

Joins Home Run Derby Field
Elijah Arroyo

Poised for Larger Role in Year 2?
Jaylen Waddle

Draws Praise From Sean Payton
Daniel Jones

"Doing Everything" in his Rehab
CFB

DJ Lagway to be Unleashed at Baylor?
CFB

Former Arkansas Receiver Jalen Brown Enters Portal
CFB

Devon Dampier Currently Aiming for NFL After 2026
CFB

High Hopes for Noah Fifita in 2026
CFB

Brad Jackson Set for Sophomore Leap?
CFB

Arkansas has the Toughest Schedule in 2026
Max Holloway

A Favorite At UFC 329
Conor McGregor

Returns After Five Years
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Kendrick Bourne

a Possible Cut Candidate
Paddy Pimblett

An Underdog At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Tua Tagovailoa

is Early Favorite for Starting Gig
Cory Sandhagen

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Rashee Rice

Is Rashee Rice Overvalued at Current ADP?
Dylan Larkin

Adds Fourth Team to Trade List
Frederik Andersen

Confident of Being Healthy for Start of Season
Leo Carlsson

Ducks Match Flyers' Offer Sheet for Leo Carlsson
Jacoby Brissett

Works Out With Teammates Amid Contract Dispute
Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter's Snaps Likely to be Managed Early in Training Camp
Shedeur Sanders

Browns Interested in Trading Shedeur Sanders?
RJ Harvey

Still Has Upside, But Workload Is Messy
Malik Nabers

Could Miss the First 4-5 Games of 2026?
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Buy-Low Candidates: Unlucky Star Players
2nd Half Breakouts: Nick Mariano's "My Guys"
Top 25 Fantasy Baseball Prospects to Stash