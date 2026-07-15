RotoBaller's updated tight-end premium rankings for 2026 fantasy football drafts. These tiered TEP rankings include the top 300 overall players at all positions.
Tight end premium leagues continue to gain popularity in fantasy football, as the bonus points help the position catch up to wide receivers and running backs. If you're prepping for your TEP draft, you have come to the right place. Check out these updated top 300 tight end premium draft rankings for 2026.
Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Colston Loveland, Chase Brown, Javonte Williams, Tyler Warren, Jadarian Price, Harold Fannin Jr., and more stand among all others.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Tight End Premium Fantasy Football Rankings (2026)
2026 Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
In his second season with the Minnesota Vikings, running back Aaron Jones Sr. was limited to only 548 rushing yards and two scores on the ground while missing five games with a variety of injuries, including a hamstring issue that landed him on injured reserve. An additional 199 receiving yards and one more touchdown through the air allowed him to maintain a serviceable fantasy floor when he was available, but along with former undrafted free agent Jordan Mason, he formed one of the less inspired running back committees in 2025.
The Vikings finished in the bottom half of the league in terms of both rushing yards and touchdowns, making it all the more surprising that the team opted to make so few changes to the room for 2026. Minnesota spent a sixth-round pick on Wake Forest's Demond Claiborne, but at only 195 pounds, his role could be limited to little more than change-of-pace duties as a rookie.
The offensive line should see better health in 2026, and free agent acquisition Kyler Murray represents a dramatic potential improvement at the quarterback position, so the Vikings could be banking on better cohesion and functionality to lift the offense as a whole, and with it the running game. No longer a player to actively target in fantasy drafts, Jones has fallen to RotoBaller's RB38 for 2026. Still, he should continue to provide usable value from the flex spot for as long as he can hold off Claiborne as the team's primary pass-catching back.
Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
With Seattle Seahawks rookies reporting to training camp on Friday, all eyes will be on running back Jadarian Price, and NFL Insider Adam Schefter believes the team's 2026 first-round pick will play a major role in filling what he considers the Seahawks' most obvious hole. The Super Bowl champions return 20 of 22 starters, but the most notable absence is Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.
Compounding the situation is the fact that Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL in a January playoff game and may not be available for a meaningful stretch at the start of the season. The Seahawks signed former Packer Emanuel Wilson to a one-year deal, and George Holani remains with the team after stepping into a depth role following Charbonnet's injury, but Price has the highest ceiling of the group and could rise quickly to the top of the depth chart when the full team gathers for training camp at the end of the month.
At RotoBaller's RB26, Price is a player to target in the middle rounds of drafts, and if he is able to capitalize on his early-season opportunity, he could prove to be one of fantasy's best values in 2026.
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) is ahead of schedule in his return from a torn Achilles during the playoffs last season, and he could be ready for the start of training camp later this month, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Kittle spent a lot of time on an anti-gravity treadmill at home during the offseason and was doing some light cutting in workouts three weeks ago. "I'm 21 weeks out, and I'm running over 16 miles an hour, so I'm having a great time," Kittle said. "Single-leg box jumps, we're cutting again, we're having some fun."
We'll have a better idea of the veteran tight end's availability for the Week 1 season opener in Australia against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams once training camp begins, but for now, fantasy managers should view him as an injury-prone, risk/reward, low-end TE1 in fantasy.
The 32-year-old former fifth-rounder from the University of Iowa in 2017 played in only 11 regular-season games in 2025 due to injuries and caught 57 passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns in his ninth year in the league. Betting on an aging player coming off an Achilles tear usually isn't a smart strategy.
A.J. Brown, New England Patriots
The New England Patriots traded for Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown because of his ability to change the narrative of the game and dictate the defense's coverage. Veteran Patriots safety Kevin Byard attested to Brown's ability to shape what a defense does on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday.
Byard called Brown a "phenomenal athlete, phenomenal talent." The presence of the 29-year-old should give young quarterback Drake Maye better matchups across the board, even if Brown is covered deep down the field. "I mean, that's what A.J. does best. He's gonna run those slants, those quick dig routes, those go balls. I don't think anybody in the league is better than him when it comes to those routes and being able to break a tackle and take it the distance," Byard said.
The one-two punch of Brown and Romeo Doubs will give New England a much more formidable air attack in Maye's third season. Brown had his sixth 1,000-yard season in 2025 in his final year with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, but he averaged a career-low 12.9 yards per catch. A move to the Pats with a QB like Maye who excels on deep passes should make Brown more interesting as a low-end WR1 in fantasy football in his eighth year in the NFL.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.